Indonesia condemns attack on ASEAN members in Myanmar | information





Indonesian President Joko Widodo on Monday condemned the recorded attack in Myanmar against a convoy of diplomats and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) who were in that country to carry out a humanitarian aid operation, and he called for an end to the violence in this conflict-torn country. READ ALSO: Myanmar’s military junta pardons over 2,000 prisoners Regarding what happened, the president said: stop using force, stop the violence because it is the people who will be victimized. This condition will not win anyone. “What I want to emphasize is that this attack does not affect the resolve of Indonesia and ASEAN in their attempt to end the violence. Stop using force. Citizens will become victims and no one will claim to be the winner under these conditions,” he said. added. #NSTTV In an exclusive interview, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, whose country holds the ASEAN chairmanship this year, discusses regional issues such as the South China Sea, violence in Myanmar and others. More in tomorrow’s issue of the New Straits Times. pic.twitter.com/TCk3i8Mx3M New Straits (@NST_Online)

May 7, 2023



In this sense, he urged the parties to “sit down together and create a space for dialogue to reach a common solution” and insisted that the best way to solve the problem is to negotiate. “In my opinion, sanctions are not the solution,” he said. For its part, Myanmar’s national unity government said it was unaware of Sunday’s attack in Hsi Hseng township in western Shan state. For months, Indonesia has been quietly engaging with Burma’s junta, shadow government and ethnic armed groups to try to launch a peace process, Indonesian Foreign Minister Teuku Faizasyah said last week. Myanmar has been spiraling into violence and economic turmoil since the military toppled an elected government in 2021 and launched a brutal campaign to crush dissent.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.telesurtv.net/news/indonesia-condena-ataque-asean-myanmar-20230508-0018.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos