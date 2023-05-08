Donald Trump ends a difficult week on a positive note





A new poll released on Friday delivered good news for former President Donald Trump after seeing a week dominated by legal issues.

Despite a number of lawsuits and investigations, Trump is 7 points ahead of President Joe Biden, according to a Washington Post-ABC poll conducted between April 26 and May 3.

The survey found that 49% of Americans were willing to vote for Trump in a hypothetical matchup against the incumbent president in 2024, while 42% said they would definitely or probably vote for Biden or lean in to support him. in the next presidential election. It also showed Trump a stronger chance than his GOP rival, Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who led Biden by the same margin but 48-41%.

The latest polling numbers are good news for Trump, who has spent the past week in the hot seat as the trial in the E. Jean Carroll trial winds down, the Proud Boys sedition case wraps up and reports eight bogus voters. entered into immunity agreements in Georgia. emerged.

Then-President Donald Trump leaves after speaking at a Make America Great Again rally at the Fayetteville Regional Airport in Fayetteville, North Carolina on November 2, 2020. A recent poll shows that Trump is 7 points ahead of President Joe Biden. Brendan Smialowski/AFP/Getty

Newsweek has contacted Donald Trump’s team via email for comment.

On Monday, final arguments in the battery and defamation lawsuit brought by Carroll, who accused Trump of raping her in a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room in the 1990s, will be presented before a jury decides whether Trump, who has denied any wrongdoing. , will be declared responsible.

Trump had until 5 p.m. ET Sunday to decide whether to testify in his own defense. The judge had extended that deadline after Trump said he would “likely” return to New York to “face” the case, but the deadline came and went without any motion from Trump’s attorneys.

While his fate in the New York case remains up in the air, other developments related to Trump’s role in overturning the 2020 election results suggest federal and state prosecutors are building their cases against him.

Friday’s verdict in the Proud Boys’ trial, which found four members of the far-right group guilty of seditious conspiracy, suggested similar charges against Trump were “imperative”.

Later Friday, a court filing from an attorney representing eight GOP activists who falsely claimed to be legitimate presidential voters for Trump revealed that his clients had accepted immunity agreements from the office of Fulton County Attorney Fani Willis. .

Friday’s poll also showed Trump above Biden when respondents were asked if the men had the “mental alertness” and were “physically healthy enough” to serve effectively as president.

While only 32% said Biden had the mental acumen and 33% said he was healthy enough to serve a second term, the majority of Americans said the same about Trump, with 54% saying that the former president was mentally sharp and 64% saying he was in good physical health.

Trump renewed his attacks on Biden’s mental fitness ahead of King Charles’ coronation last weekend. On Wednesday, Trump told GB News it would be “physically” difficult for Biden, who is the oldest president in US history, to cross the Atlantic to attend the coronation.

However, when it comes to candidates Americans find honest and trustworthy, more respondents found Biden to fit that description, with 41% agreeing that the president had those qualities. About 33% said the same of Trump.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.newsweek.com/trump-polling-ahead-biden-2024-election-1798951 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos