TNM editor says PM Modi’s supporters do not belong in civilized society, calls for their ‘re-education programme’





In what can be considered Nazi-level hate propaganda, the editor of the enraged left-leaning outlet The News Minute (TNM), made a genocidal comment about those who support Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Prime Minister Modi embarked on a mega roadshow in Bengaluru over the weekend. It was originally planned to be a one-day rally which was to cover 17 out of 28 constituencies in Bangalore, but it was split into a two-day road show to reduce public inconvenience. The roadshow saw people of all ages participating in large numbers. Thousands of supporters were seen on both sides of the road laying flowers on PM Modi. According to MP for South Bengaluru Tejasvi Surya, around one million people showed up for the mega road show on Saturday. A video showing highlights of the rally was shared by Prime Minister Modi on his social media. In response to this video post, Sudipto Mondal who is the editor of TNM bylines made an insensitive, derogatory and hateful comment on those who support PM Modi. He said BJP/PM Modi supporters do not belong to a civilized society and must undergo a “re-education program” after being “forgiven” by his fellows. One day we will have to forgive half of our people, just like Rwanda and Germany did, and start a program of re-education for people who we know do not belong in civilized society. https://t.co/w8q5oevvhn — Sudipto Mondal (@mondalsudipto) May 7, 2023 Re-education camps are essentially indoctrination camps that communist countries like China use to punish political dissidents and instill communist ideology into the minds of ordinary people. China has been criticized for using “re-education camps” for Uyghur Muslims and has been accused of committing human rights abuses. The former Soviet Union had ordered re-education camps known as gulag the inmates were submittedworking long hours in dangerous and harsh conditions, with little food or medical care. And this is not the first time that the editor of The News Minute has peddled propaganda against the BJP. He had branded members of the BJP, RSS and Bajrang Dal as terrorists on different occasions. Click hereto subscribe to La Commune on Telegram and personally receive the best stories of the day.

