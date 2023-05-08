Chris Christie prepares a direct and frontal challenge to Donald Trump





Happy Monday. Our hearts go out to the victims of the Saturday mass shooting at a mall in Allen, Texas, as well as the Sunday deadly incident in Brownsville. Read more about what we know about the two incidents in The Morning Dispatch.

Up to Speed ​​Here’s a poll to get rid of the weekend cobwebs: An ABC News/Washington Post poll taken last week found President Joe Bidens’ approval rating at an all-time low in career by 36%, with 68% of respondents saying he was too old to serve another term and voters likely to give the two leading Republicans a significant advantage in general election matchups. The poll found former President Donald Trump leading Biden 49-42 and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis leading him 48-41. Seven years after being sometimes thwarted in the delegate selection process by Sen. Ted Cruz’s superior state-by-state political operation, Trump is making sure not to make the same mistake this cycle. Politico reports that the former president and his team spent a lot of time in the early stages of the primary courting likely future delegates in key states, another likely procedural advantage the hell takes in a nomination fight against the likely future rival Ron DeSantis. Federal prosecutors will soon decide whether to charge President Bidens’ son, Hunter Biden, whose foreign business dealings have been under investigation since 2018. In a rare interview with MSNBC on Friday, the president defended the conduct of Hunters, arguing that My son did nothing wrong. When asked how an indictment would affect his presidency, Biden replied, I trust him. I have faith in him. It has an impact on my presidency by making me proud of him. Ron DeSantis was one of the guest speakers at the Marathon Lincoln County GOP Lincoln Day Dinner in north-central Wisconsin on Saturday night, alongside GOP Rep. Tom Tiffany. Without a doubt, an exceptional event for [DeSantis], a Republican activist who attended the event told The Dispatch. If his goal was to run in Republican-style Northern Wisconsin, his performance was an easy 10 on the scale. Following yesterday’s mass shootings, President Biden again called on Congress to pass a series of new federal gun laws, including a so-called ban on assault weapons and a ban on high-capacity magazines and the implementation of universal background checks on gun buyers. We need nothing less to keep our streets safe, Biden said. Chris Christie on the Cusp

Chris Christie is planning a campaign for the Republican nomination that almost exclusively targets Donald Trump, portraying the Republican frontrunner as a coward and his presidency as a failure. His decision to join the race, he tells The Dispatch, is just days away.

I am not an idiot. The way to win is to beat the guy in front. So what would a campaign look like? A campaign would look like a direct, frontal challenge to Donald Trump, the former two-term New Jersey governor said in a lengthy Dispatch Podcast interview. His presidency let us down.

That failure, as Christie describes it, is why the former president is reportedly planning to skip the first GOP debate in Milwaukee in August and possibly the second debate as well.

Start a free trial

Receive every newsletter and all of The Dispatch. Support quality factual journalism. ALREADY HAVE AN ACCOUNT ? IDENTIFY

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://thedispatch.com/newsletter/dispatch-politics/chris-christie-prepares-direct-frontal-challenge-to-donald-trump/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos