Congress advocates ‘separation’ of Karnataka from India: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at his final campaign rally ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections on Sunday, accused the Congress party of openly advocating for Karnataka’s separation from India. It comes a day after former Congress leader Sonia Gandhi addressed a campaign rally in Hubballi on Saturday.

Congress referring to her speech in a tweet said that Gandhi, who is the chairwoman of the Congress parliamentary party, “sends a strong message to 6.5 crore Kannadigas”. He also posted photos of Gandhi speaking at the public meeting.

“Congress will not allow anyone to pose a threat to the reputation, sovereignty or integrity of Karnataka,” the tweet read.

Apparently referring to the remark, Prime Minister Modi alleged that the disease of the “gang tukde-tukde” (anti-national elements) has reached the highest level in Congress, according to the PTI news agency.

“When it comes to working against the interests of India, the Congress Royal Family will be at the forefront. I want to talk about a serious issue here. I want to say this because I have a lot of pain in my heart This country will never be able to forgive such a game. This family, to influence the politics of the country, encourages foreign forces to interfere,” the Prime Minister said.

Speaking at the public meeting at Nanjanagudu in Mysuru district, he accused them of secretly meeting with foreign diplomats who hate India, repeatedly engaging in activities that insult the sovereignty of the nation, and said they were not ashamed of it.

Not just Karnataka, I want to say this to the whole country with great pain that in this election, the Congress Royal Family came to Karnataka yesterday and said that they want to protect the sovereignty of Karnataka,” said the Prime Minister Modi.

“The sovereignty of Karnataka, you know what that means? They sat in Parliament for so many years, they took an oath on the Constitution of India, and they say this. When a country becomes independent, this n “is that while this country is called sovereign. The significance of what Congress is saying is that Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India,” he added.

Asking people if they approve of it and if they would punish Congress for making such a statement, the Prime Minister said it meant that Congress was openly advocating to ‘separate’ Karnataka from India, reported PTI.

“I never thought the ‘tukde-tukde gang’ disease would reach the highest level in Congress,” he said, accusing the party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for independence of India and to insult the patriotism of millions of kannadigas.

(With PTI inputs)

