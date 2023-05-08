Closing arguments in Trump-E. Jean Carroll rape trial





NEW YORK

Donald Trump should be held responsible for sexually assaulting an advice columnist in 1996 because even a former president is not above the law, a lawyer for the writer told a jury during closing arguments on Monday. of the trial that accuses Trump of rape.

A lawyer for Trump responded by calling the accusers’ account unbelievable and saying no one is below the law either.

Attorney Roberta Kaplan, representing writer E. Jean Carroll in her claims against Trump, showed jurors video clips of Trump from his October deposition and replayed the 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Trump said in a hot mic that celebrities can grab women’s genitals without asking.

Kaplan recalled Trump’s comment that stars like him can get away with sexually assaulting women.

This is who Donald Trump is. That’s how he thinks. And it does, says Kaplan. He thinks he can get away with it here.

Kaplan used Trump’s words to support Carroll’s allegations that Trump raped her in the early spring of 1996 in the locker room of Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store across from Trump Tower.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina called the allegations absurd, saying they were an affront to justice and downplayed the real victims of rape.

He agreed with Kaplan that no one is above the law, but he warned that no one is below.

Tacopina told jurors they won’t have to let her enjoy millions of dollars because they won’t have any doubts about how this story, this scam of a trial, unfolded.

On several occasions, Tacopina has called Carroll’s allegations incredible, saying she brought them up to elevate her status and for political reasons.

And he noted that even Carroll testified that it was a startling coincidence that a branch of Law and Order aired an episode in 2012 in which a woman is raped in a Bergdorf Goodman’s dressing room.

What is the probability of this happening? Tacopina asked. One in 20 billion? One in 10 billion?

Kaplan told jurors this was not a case, she said, but rather one in which jurors would have to weigh what 11 witnesses, including Carroll, said against what they heard from Trump in his video deposition.

He didn’t even bother to show up here in person, Kaplan said, referring to Trump’s absence from the proceedings in Manhattan federal court. She told the jurors that much of what he said in his deposition and in his public statements actually supports our version of the case.

In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself, she said. He knows what he has done. He knows he sexually assaulted E. Jean Carroll.

Kaplan recounted the testimony of two women who say they too were sexually assaulted by Trump.

Jessica Leeds, 81, said he grabbed her by the chest and ran his hand up her skirt during an airline flight in 1979. Natasha Stoynoff said Trump forcibly kissed her at his mansion from Florida in 2005 while working on an article about her marriage for People magazine.

Trump insisted in public statements and in deposition that Carroll made up the claims to boost sales of a 2019 memoir. He called Carroll mentally ill and a disgrace.

Carroll, 79, who seeks unspecified compensatory and punitive damages, testified for more than two days. Kaplan called his testimony credible.

It was cohesive and powerful, the attorney said.

She compared that testimony with Trump’s deposition, noting that a man who had derided Carroll as not being his type was shown a photograph of Carroll from more than three decades ago and the twice misidentified as his second wife, Marla Maples.

Carroll, a former cheerleader and Miss Indiana, was exactly Mr. Trump’s type, Kaplan said. She is intelligent. She is funny. She is beautiful. And above all, she is brave.

Carroll said she was leaving the Bergdorf Goodman store through a revolving door in the spring of 1996 when Trump entered the store and stopped her to help buy a gift for a woman.

Carroll, a former Saturday Night Live writer, said they took escalators to the nearly empty stores on the sixth floor, where they teased each other about trying on a piece of see-through lingerie.

She said she walked into a dressing room with Trump before the flirtation turned violent, with Trump slamming her against a wall, pulling down her pantyhose and raping her. She said she knelt him down after an encounter that lasted several minutes and that she fled the store.

Carroll blames Dating in part for never having had another intimate relationship in his life.

Trump’s public comments are the basis of Carroll’s libel suit. Kaplan called the comments a lie and said they ruined her clients’ reputations and forced the end of her 27-year job as a columnist for Elle magazine.

Kaplan urged the jurors to find in favor of my brave client, E. Jean Carroll, but she did not quantify the damages sought.

Consider the evidence and pick a number you think is correct, she said. This lawsuit is not about money. This lawsuit seeks to recover his name.

Judge Lewis A. Kaplan, who is not related to Roberta Kaplan, told jurors they would begin deliberations on Tuesday after spending about an hour reading them the law which will relate to assault and battery and defamation, two allegations on which they must decide. If they find in favor of Carrolls, they can also award damages.

