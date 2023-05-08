Lib Dems rebound 4% at Labor expense after local election, poll finds

Sir Keir Starmers hopes a Labor majority at the next general election could be narrower than expected after new polls showed a surge in support for the Liberal Democrats following their surprise local election success.

A survey released Monday by polling firm Redfield & Wilton Strategies shows support for the Lib Dems jumped 4% in the past week to 16%, the highest level for the party since the 2019 general election.

Meanwhile, Labor’s vote share fell 5% between April 30 and May 7 to 41%, its lowest level since last August when Boris Johnson was prime minister.

This means the Labor Party currently has a 12% lead over the Conservative Party, according to Redfield & Wilton, with 29% of the public saying they would vote for Rishi Sunaks’ government in the next general election.

It suggests Labor’s path to power could be tougher than expected despite a successful run in local elections last week, with the parties’ chances of securing an overall majority in the next election eroded by similar support for the Lib Dems.

The poll will be a blow to the Labor leader, who hinted last week that his party was on course for general election victory after winning more than 500 local councilors in local elections and ripping out key Tory hearts .

The Lib Dems also enjoyed local election success, with leader Sir Ed Davey citing the parties’ successful campaign on issues such as sewers and the cost of living crisis after exceeding expectations and winning more than 400 seats in the local council.

I revealed that the Lib Dems will now focus on eliminating big Tory beasts in the general election, including Theresa May, Nadhim Zahawi and Leveling Up secretary Michael Gove, the party now winning in their backyard.

Sir Ed refused to rule out a possible Liberal Democrat-Labour coalition, confirming the parties’ aim is to get rid of Tory MPs.

Asked by the BBC on Sunday about a possible deal with Labour, he replied: That’s a hypothetical question. We don’t know what will happen after the next election. We are not going to take voters for granted.

However, Sir Keir still tops the Prime Minister in personal approval ratings, with the Labor leader beating Mr Sunak on every leadership characteristic.

Almost 4 in 10 people polled by Redfield & Wilton said they supported the Labor leader, compared to 33% for Mr Sunak.

Most people also said they thought Sir Keir would do a better job of uniting the British public than Mr Sunak, with almost half saying the Labor leader would bring people together, compared to just over a quarter for the Prime Minister.

Meanwhile, 47% of people said they believed Sir Keir could usher in change for the country, compared to just 27% for Mr Sunak.

The Prime Minister has promised to work night and day to deliver on the priorities he has set for the nation after the Conservatives suffered a heavy blow in local elections last week, losing more than 1,000 seats.

The Tories have no natural coalition allies in a hung parliament, meaning Mr Sunak faces an uphill struggle to hold on to power. His party’s chances of victory in the election could also be reduced if there was widespread tactical voting by anti-Tory voters.

Labor and the Liberal Democrats share key campaign priorities, including the environment, strengthening public services and repairing some of the damage caused by Brexit.

Lucy Frazer, the Culture Secretary, warned over the weekend that the Tories needed to do more to win back support ahead of the next general election, and insisted Mr Sunak would step up his efforts to deliver on its promises on the economy, the NHS and migration.

Meanwhile, Simon Clarke, the former leveling secretary, said the Prime Minister’s major mistake of abandoning house building had played a part in the parties’ poor performance in local elections.