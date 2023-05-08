As Trump investigations escalate, the ex-president’s enemies see the opening





WASHINGTON (AP) An investigation into Donald Trump’s handling of classified documents has intensified in recent weeks, with prosecutors calling a wide range of witnesses before a federal grand jury and focusing on whether the former president or others hampered government efforts to recover the records.

It remains unclear when the investigation led by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith may conclude or whether Trump may face charges over documents found at Mar-a-Lago, his estate in Florida. But as investigations in Washington and Atlanta continue, Republican critics of Trump see an opportunity to escalate the legal troubles to drop him from his frontrunner role in the 2024 presidential race in a way that an act prior indictment in New York failed to do so.

The ongoing investigations are the meaty ones, said Bobbie Kilberg, a longtime Republican donor who has become an outspoken critic of Trump.

It’s very, very serious, she said. This should have a real impact on the American people. And if not, all I can do is shake my head in amazement.

A grand jury in the Mar-a-Lago case has heard testimony over the past few months from numerous Trump associates. Prosecutors introduced the panel to a lawyer who helped respond to Justice Department requests for documents last year and also took an interest in Mar-a-Lago surveillance footage. At least one witness has been asked to testify a second time, suggesting prosecutors may seek to lock down particular testimony they deem useful, according to a person familiar with the case who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss the secret proceedings of the grand jury.

In a post Friday on his Truth Social platform, Trump accused Smith of harassing and threatening my people during the investigation into the documents, which he called a hoax. His lawyers have also sought to preemptively attack any indictments, telling the House Intelligence Committee in a letter last month that the Justice Department should be ordered to withdraw from the investigation.

Investigators have cast a wide net over the past year, questioning witnesses about Trump’s handling of classified documents as president and trying to determine whether, more recently, he attempted to hide documents that were taken away. at Mar-a-Lago or show those documents to anyone, people familiar with the matter said.

Prosecutors have focused on the issue of potential obstruction, including responding to a subpoena they issued in May 2022 seeking the return of classified documents in Trump’s possession. Among the witnesses who testified last week was Matthew Calamari Jr., the director of security for the Trump Organization, the Trumps company, according to one of the people.

Calamaris’ testimony may be relevant to the case since prosecutors subpoenaed the Trump Organization last year over surveillance footage of the Palm Beach property. Footage they reviewed showed a Trump associate moving boxes of documents out of a storage room after the subpoena was issued. Other outlets reported that Calamaris’ father, also named Matthew Calamari, executive vice president of the Trump Organization, also testified last week.

A moment that underscored the seriousness of the case came in March when Smiths’ team obtained testimony from Trump’s attorney, Mr. Evan Corcoran, after convincing a judge in proceedings under closed fold that Trump had used the legal services of Corcoran in the prosecution of a crime.

Corcoran helped draft a letter last June to the Justice Department attesting that Trump’s team conducted a diligent search for classified documents at Mar-a-Lago in response to the government’s subpoena. At that time, the Trump team produced about three dozen classified documents, in addition to 15 boxes of documents returned in January 2022 to the National Archives and Records Administration.

But prosecutors suspected there were still more classified records and they obtained a search warrant last August to seize more than 100 additional records.

In their letter, Trump’s attorneys said Corcoran expected investigators to return to Mar-a-Lago to go through any remaining boxes of documents and that he and Trump understood that was the start, and not the end, of a collaboration. Although the letter was addressed to lawmakers, it presumably includes arguments the lawyers would make in an attempt to avoid any impeachment.

Prosecutors from the Smiths team simultaneously pursued a separate investigation into efforts by Trump and his allies to overturn the 2020 election results, obtaining court orders to question top advisers and aides before the grand jury. Among the witnesses to appear was former Vice President Mike Pence, who spent hours inside the Washington courthouse two weeks ago.

Georgia state prosecutors are investigating whether Trump or anyone else committed crimes trying to undo his narrow loss in that state to Democrat Joe Biden.

The investigations add to the Manhattan District Attorney’s March indictment stemming from silent payments during Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign to a porn actor who alleged extramarital sex with him years earlier.

While a legal blow, the indictment seemed like a boon for Trump in the evolving Republican presidential primary ahead of the 2024 election. within the GOP had slipped until he was indicted, when suddenly Republicans from all political walks of life rushed to defend him against what they said were questionable and politically motivated lawsuits.

Today, polls suggest that Trump is the dominant frontrunner in the area of ​​GOP growth in 2024.

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump’s main rival, has struggled to maintain the same level of force he held before Trump was indicted. But as the governor prepares to officially launch his campaign, his allies are quietly convinced that Trump’s baggage will eventually catch up with him.

Former Georgia Lieutenant Governor Geoff Duncan, a frequent Trump critic, described the New York indictment as a bit of a swing and a dud.

Yet any other indictments prosecutors may bring, Duncan said, will be of a whole different magnitude with which he will have to contend.

___

People reported from New York.

