China tells US to ‘think deeply’ about slowing ties





BEIJING (AP) China’s foreign minister told the U.S. ambassador on Monday that Washington was responsible for the slowdown in relations between the two countries and needed to think deeply before relations could return to a healthy path, a source said. responsible.

Qin Gangs’ comments follow a suspension of serious dialogue on a range of issues between the world’s largest economies, growing at odds over tariffs, Washington’s attempts to deprive China of technology China’s edge and claims to self-government in Taiwan and large parts of the South and East China Seas.

China’s Foreign Ministry quoted Qin as telling Ambassador Nicolas Burns that a series of wrong words and deeds by the United States “since a November meeting between U.S. President Joe Biden and the Chinese leader Xi Jinping” undermined the hard-won positive momentum of China and the United States. reports. The US side should think deeply, meet China halfway, and propel China-US relations out of trouble and back on track, Qin said. The United States should correct its understanding of China and return to rationality, Qin said, reiterating his earlier accusation that the United States is trying to suppress and contain China. Beijing regularly cites US political and military support for Taiwan as an attack on its sovereignty. Qin said relations had turned frosty and the priority was to stabilize them “and avoid a downward spiral and unforeseen events.” The United States must stop undermining China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, especially by supporting Taiwan’s independent identity, Qin said. China says Taiwan must submit to its rule, by force if necessary, while the United States says relations between the parties must be resolved peacefully. US law requires it to treat threats against Taiwan, including a military blockade, as a matter of serious concern, although it remains ambiguous under what conditions US forces might be sent to defend the island. Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, the United States is Taiwan’s largest supplier of military equipment and diplomatic support, although it continues to maintain relations with Beijing. Biden was seen as going further by repeatedly saying the United States would support Taiwan militarily, and America improved basic agreements with the Philippines, located just south of Taiwan. US-China military contacts have been suspended for years and senior Chinese officials refused to respond to a call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year. China retaliated by mounting a naval and air blockade of Taiwan and cutting communication channels with the United States on issues ranging from environmental protection to maritime security. During a daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the meeting between Qin and Burns as a normal diplomatic arrangement. In a tweet, Burns said he met with Qin and discussed challenges in US-China relations and the need to stabilize ties and expand high-level communication. In comments to a US think tank last week, Burns said Washington has been consistent in its approach to Taiwan and insists any resolution of differences (across the Taiwan Strait) must be peaceful. We hope the government here in China will commit to a peaceful resolution to the dispute, Burns said in an online chat with the Washington-based Stimson Center.





The United States has an obligation as well as an interest in ensuring that we can provide defensive weapons to Taiwan so that the Taiwanese authorities can have an adequate defense and we can help them set up a deterrent, a- he declared. If Taiwan has put in place sufficient deterrence and if other countries around the world support a peaceful resolution, hopefully it will lead the Chinese to understand the consequences of using force in the Taiwan Strait, Burns said. . Contacts between Washington and Beijing have been strained for months since US Secretary of State Antony Blinken abruptly canceled a trip to Beijing aimed at easing US-China tensions in February. It came after a large, high-altitude Chinese balloon was shot down after sailing across the United States, drawing Pentagon accusations of spying on sensitive military sites despite strong Chinese denials. Qin was due to leave on Monday for visits to Germany, France and Norway amid China’s frayed relationship with Europe over alleged unfair trade practices, human rights abuses and Beijing’s support for Russia in its war against Ukraine. Chinese President Xi and his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, said their governments had “boundless friendship” ahead of Moscow’s February 2022 attack on Ukraine. Beijing declined to criticize the Kremlin over the invasion, but tried to appear neutral and called for a ceasefire and peace talks. ___ This story has been edited to correct the name of the Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson from Mao Ning to Wang Wenbin.

