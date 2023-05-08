Modi accuses Congress of advocating for Karnataka’s separation from India

Prime Minister and top BJP leader Narendra Modi addressed a public meeting ahead of Karnataka Assembly elections in Nanjanagudu, Mysuru district on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

bangalore: In a virulent attack on Congress at its final campaign rally in Mysuru district ahead of the May 10 Assembly elections, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday accused the party of openly advocating to ‘separate’ India’s Karnataka. He alleged that the “sickness” of the “tukde-tukde gang” had reached the highest levels of Congress.

Targeting the BJP’s arch-rival in the looming elections, the PM at the Shivamogga rally said the ‘frightened’ Congress had brought in its veteran leader Sonia Gandhi to campaign in Karnataka’s elections after her ‘lies were didn’t work”. Earlier in the day, Mr Modi held a massive roadshow in Bengaluru and interacted with Hakki Pikki tribesmen, who were evacuated from Sudan under Operation Kaveri, in Shivamogga.

Addressing a town hall meeting in Mysuru district, Mr Modi said: “When it comes to working against India’s interests, the Congress ‘royal family’ will be at the forefront. I mean of a serious problem here… I mean because there is a lot of pain in my heart. This country can never forgive such a game. This family, to influence the policy of the country, encourages foreign forces to interfere.

Continuing his attack, Mr Modi accused Congress leaders of secretly meeting foreign diplomats who hate India and repeatedly engaging in activities that insult India’s sovereignty, adding that “they don’t weren’t ashamed of it.”

Stating that in this Karnataka election, the “shahi parivar” of Congress had taken a step forward “by breaking all the limits and crushing the feelings of the country”, Mr Modi said, “not only Karnataka, I want to tell the whole country with great pain that in this election the ‘shahi parivar’ of Congress came to Karnataka yesterday and said that he wanted to protect the ‘sovereignty’ of Karnataka.

“The sovereignty of Karnataka – you know what that means? They sat in Parliament for so many years, they took an oath on the Constitution of India, and they say this… When a country becomes independent, you calls it a sovereign The meaning of what Congress is saying is that Congress believes that Karnataka is separate from India,” he said, without taking names.

Asking people if they would approve of it and if they would punish Congress for such a statement, the Prime Minister said: “It meant that Congress was openly advocating to separate Karnataka from India.”

“I never thought that the disease of the tukde-tukde gang would reach the highest level in Congress,” he said, accusing the party of insulting Kannada fighters who fought for the independence of the country. India and insult the patriotism of millions of kannadigas.

Noting that it was the land where “Rashtra Kavi” Kuvempu said Karnataka was an integral part of India with the lines of the national anthem, “Jaya Bharata Jananiya Tanujate Jaya he Karnataka Maate,” Mr Modi said. , “To every Kannadiga, Karnataka is a mother and she has been described as the daughter of ‘Bharat ma’. I can feel the feelings of Kannadigas.

To insult the feelings of Karnataka is to insult the “culture and pride” of the state, he added.

Speaking at a campaign rally in Shivamogga, Mr Modi, without taking Mrs Gandhi’s name, said: ‘Now Congress is so scared and scared that when their lies don’t work, then those who don’t participate in the campaign are brought in. Congress has begun to blame the defeat on the other.

On Saturday, Ms Gandhi, who has largely stayed away from campaigns and public rallies since Lok Sabha polls in 2019, reportedly for health reasons, addressed her first campaign rally in Karnataka, which will vote on May 10.

The Prime Minister also said that “the congress balloon of lies is no longer working because people have popped it”.

As Mr Modi received a Hanuman idol and a saffron-coloured ‘Shivaji’ turban, the crowd roared with chants of ‘Jai Sri Ram’ (Hail Lord Ram) as the prime minister shouted ‘Bajrang Bali Ki Jai’ slogans. (Hail Hanuman).

The Prime Minister said he was touched by the overwhelming response to his roadshow held in Bangalore earlier on Sunday.

“It was supposed to be a long tour, but because of the NEET exam, I told our party that our exam (election) is May 10, while the kids exam is today. By Therefore, we would have to take care of their exams. So, we did a roadshow in the morning and finished it early,” he said.

Mr Modi said despite being a Sunday, the strength displayed in Bengaluru, the faith he rested and the love he demonstrated touched his heart and he will be indebted to Karnataka.

The Prime Minister said he wanted to return the love and blessings the people have shown him. “I want to give you the original guarantee of your love and blessings; I will develop Karnataka and repay your love with interest,” he said.

In Bangalore, a day before the final day of campaigning for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, the Prime Minister staged a grand roadshow through the city, greeting large numbers of cheering crowds lined up on both sides of the 8 km route from Kempegowda Statue to New Thippasandra Road towards Trinity Circle.

The roadshow which began with Mr Modi paying floral tributes to the statue of Kempegowda (the founder of Bengaluru) passed through parts of eastern and central Bengaluru, touching around half a dozen segments of the Assembly .

The Prime Minister was accompanied in the specially designed vehicle by Union Minister of State Rajeev Chandrasekhar, who is a member of the Rajya Sabha of Karnataka and Central MP for Bengaluru PC Mohan.

At Trinity Circle, where the roadshow culminated, Mr Modi repeatedly bowed with folded hands to the large crowd gathered there, amid cheers.

In Shivamogga, the Prime Minister spoke with members of the Hakki Pikki tribe, who were evacuated from Sudan. The evacuees warmly thanked the Prime Minister for the proactive measures taken by the government to ensure their safe and timely evacuation. They recounted the difficult circumstances they faced in Sudan and how the government and the Indian Embassy ensured their safety.

The Prime Minister recalled how the ancestors of the community members stood alongside Maharana Pratap. He said if an Indian anywhere in the world got into trouble, the government would not rest until the problem was solved.

“Some politicians have tried to politicize the issue, and our concern was that if they revealed where the Indians are hiding, they might face greater danger. So the government has been working quietly to keep everyone safe,” said said Mr Modi.

The Prime Minister asked them to remember the strength of the country that defended them and to always be ready to help those in difficulty and to contribute to society and the country.