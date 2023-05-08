Elections in Türkiye: The end of the Erdoan era?

The Turkish election campaign is in full swing. President Recep Tayyip Erdoan tirelessly reminds the electorate of completed infrastructure projects and announces more important ones. At the same time, he attacks the opposition: if they win, he says, they will betray vital national interests, disregard the religious sensitivities of broad sections of the population and put the fight against terrorism on the back burner. The president pursues a double strategy: on the one hand, he promises prosperity and modernization; on the other, it foments fear, polarizes and stigmatizes.

He and his electoral alliance have a lot to lose. It is quite possible that the National Alliance, with its candidate Kemal Kldarolu, could overthrow Erdoan and seize the parliamentary majority. It would spell the end of the Erdoan era and most likely Erdoan’s political career as a whole. If he loses the election, he and his family could also face corruption charges.

With his creative campaign and integrative rhetoric, opposition leader Kemal Kldarolu is awakening a sense of hope among the population and finding support beyond moderate leftists, Atatrk loyalists and the Alevi community. His interaction with conservative religious citizens and those with moderate nationalist views is something empathetic that is received positively.

Currency crisis, inflation and weak leadership

From the point of view of the ruling alliance, the domestic political situation in Turkey could hardly be less favorable for the elections on May 14, 2023. The inflation rate has been in double digits since the end of 2019 and recently stood at over by 50%. The unemployment rate is currently 10%, with a youth unemployment rate of 19.2%.

The prolonged decline in currencies is causing energy prices to explode, as energy sources must be imported from abroad. This further exacerbates inflation; many households are now experiencing both declining prosperity and declining trust in government.

The state’s mishandling of the earthquake disaster has also been a source of widespread consternation and anger. For days, the government failed to mobilize enough emergency personnel for the disaster area and took weeks to organize temporary shelter for all those affected.

Adding to the feeling of fury was the revelation that in the first days after the earthquakes, the Turkish Red Crescent, “Kizilay”, sold urgently needed waterproof tents for 2.3 million to the organization of Ahbap private aid, instead of making them directly available for free. free to people affected by earthquakes.

Economic sluggishness, weak leadership in the wake of disasters like these, and low approval ratings put pressure on the president. With each passing day, the nation’s leaders seem increasingly nervous.

Polls do not predict a parliamentary majority for the ruling bloc

Presidential and parliamentary elections, in which 64.2 million Turkish citizens, of whom 3.29 million live abroad, have the right to vote, will determine the country’s trajectory for years to come. Their outcome will be crucial not only for the future of the nation, the opportunity for democratic change and Turkey’s prosperity. A possible change of government would also have an impact on bilateral relations between Turkey and Russia, the civil war in Syria, tensions in the eastern Mediterranean, the transatlantic alliance and Turkish-European cooperation on refugees.

Four electoral alliances are vying for the parliamentary majority. The opposition Alliance of Nations brings together six parties, all pro-European. The CHP (Republican People’s Party), founded by Atatrk, is a Kemalist-Social-Democrat; Y (the Good Party), spin-off of the MHP (Nationalist Movement Party), is nationalist-economically liberal in orientation; the DP (Democratic Party) is liberal-conservative; DEVA (Democracy and Progress Party) and GP (Future Party) the two spin-offs of the AKP are liberal-conservative, and the SP (Felicity Party) is Islamist in orientation. The CHP and the Y are aiming for a return to parliamentarism.

Polls give the CHP 27-30% of the vote; with 10 to 13% for Party Y. The Deva, GP, SP and DP candidates do not stand independently, but on the CHP ticket. This means that the alliance of opposition parties could win 43% of the total votes.

In the event of such an outcome, the Alliance of Labor and Freedom would assume the role of kingmaker. This bloc brings together five parties: the YSP (Green and Future Left Party), successor to the pro-Kurdish left HDP, has a pro-Kurdish-federalist profile, from liberal to socialist left, as well as being critical NATO and partially separatist in orientation. The socialist or more precisely communist parties TP, EMEP, EHP and TP are all anti-NATO and some are anti-EU.

The People’s Alliance, which is led by The AKP (Justice and Development Party), Erdoan’s Islamo-conservative, brings together the far-right ultranationalist MHP, which adopts an anti-EU and pan-Turkist line, the Islamists BBP (Great Unity Party), Hda-Par (Free Cause Party) and YRP (New Welfare Party). While the three splinter parties are anti-EU and pan-Islamic in orientation, the AKP and MHP are Eurosceptic and neo-Ottoman or more specifically pan-Turkish in orientation.

AKP lags behind in polls

Election polls give the AKP between 32 and 34% and the MHP around 7% of the vote, which puts the People’s Alliance slightly behind the opposition National Alliance.

The Nationalist Ancestral Alliance, led by the right-wing populist ZP (Victory Party, a spin-off of the MHP), is critical of the EU, pan-Turkish in orientation and anti-migration. The other parties in this bloc, the AP, the P and the TIP, can be classified from liberal-conservative to nationalist. Another party entering the race outside of any alliance is the MP (Homeland Party, a spin-off of the CHP). The pro-European Kemalist-Social-Democratic party presented its own candidate for the presidential election.

Who obtains the parliamentary majority is important: the Grand National Assembly promulgates and modifies the laws, repeals them, votes the budget, decides on declarations of war, military missions abroad and the ratification of international treaties. With a two-thirds majority, parliament can dissolve, triggering parliamentary and presidential elections.

Nevertheless, the 2017 constitutional amendments significantly weakened parliament and transferred greater powers to the executive branch of government. Executive power no longer belongs to a cabinet recruited from among deputies and confirmed and controlled by parliament, but to the president, who can rule the nation by decree with sweeping powers that bypass parliament.

Battle for the presidency

Four candidates are running for the post of president: outgoing president Erdoan (AKP), opposition leader Kldarolu (CHP), Muharrem nce (MP) and Sinan Oan (ZP). Erdoan is not the favorite to win; for months now his approval rating has been languishing well below 50%, more recently dropping to just under 44%.

Kldarolu, on the other hand, has managed to win favor with the electorate, rising from just under 40% in March 2023 to 47%. If this trend continues, he could finish the race ahead of Erdoan and establish a favorable starting position for the second round.

Muharrem nce is far behind. It is quite possible that his supporters will withdraw their support on election day so as not to play into the hands of the incumbent president. nce has already challenged Erdoan; in 2018, he lost to him with around 30% of the vote in the first round. Opinion polls give the right-wing populist Victory Party candidate Sinan Oan about 2% of the vote.

If successful, Kldarolu would be the first Alevi to hold the post of President of Turkey. He is credited with uniting opposition parties of varying hues into an electoral alliance. It also receives support from the Labor and Freedom Alliance, which does not present its own presidential candidate.

This in turn exposed him to criticism and an already soured relationship with Good Party chairwoman Meral Akener. This could potentially become a problem, as Erdoan and his ministers exploit the conflict between the two parties in the media.

Erdoan cannot be ruled out

An opposition victory will require a high level of mobilization, unity and insight. And there are plenty of reasons why Erdoan is by no means far behind and still has a good chance of winning the race in the end.

To date, the incumbent president has managed to win almost every election he has contested; step by step, he set up an autocratic system adapted to his needs for power. He colonized public institutions, took control of the judiciary and endowed the presidential office with a wide range of powers, allowing him to appoint ministers and bureaucrats and reorganize institutions and ministries, all without the approval of Parliament.

By controlling the Supreme Electoral Council and the regulatory authority for radio, television and the media, it shapes public discourse and dominates the electoral campaign.

Consequently, we are neither witnessing a fair election campaign nor a democratic debate on the content. Impartial election observation is also not a given: under the new electoral legislation (Law No. 7393), any judge drawn by lot can sit on the election observation committee. This exposes younger and less experienced judges to greater political pressure. This is particularly important, especially since junior positions in the judiciary have been almost exclusively filled by AKP loyalists. The president is not mentioned in the new law, which means he is not bound by previous restrictions on the post of prime minister and can use public funds for his election campaign without hindrance.

Will Erdoan cede power?

In Germany, on the other hand, where 1.5 million people are eligible to vote in Turkish elections, it is much clearer where voter sympathies lie. Here, a victory for Erdoan and his Popular Alliance is assured.

This is above all due to his advantage as incumbent president: thanks to the large presence of the Turkish media in the daily life of Turks in Germany, the president has greater visibility than his opponents.

The Turks of Germany credit Erdoan with modernizing the country’s infrastructure. At the same time, they themselves are not exposed to the ripple effect of the country’s economic misery.

However, the media image of German Turks living in a free and democratic society while voting for an autocrat does not do justice to the complexity of a transnational migration society.

An opposition electoral victory is possible. Elections in Türkiye are free, even if they are unfair. More recently, the 2019 local elections showed that the opposition could also win thanks to Turkish civil society, which resisted the repression.

Nevertheless, it will be difficult for Erdoan and his entourage to cede power. If he is defeated at the polls, Erdoan risks exile or prison; as for his relatives, they are threatened with loss of power and prestige, even marginalization.

If Erdoan is removed from office, which is conceivable, it would facilitate a political renaissance. However, a democratic transformation will not happen overnight, as the conservative-nationalist influence in the country’s bureaucracy and administration will remain in place in the short to medium term. Any hope for a breakthrough in Turkey-EU relations could also soon be dashed.

Yasar Aydine

Qantara.de 2023

Translated from German by Nina Coon