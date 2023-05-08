Donald Trump ‘knows what he’s done’, lawyer says as civil rape trial draws to a close | American News





Donald Trump did not show up for a civil rape trial against him because “he knows what he did” to the woman who accuses him of allegedly raping her, a jury heard in their closing remarks.

Lawyers for writer E Jean Carroll, who is suing the former president, said Mr Trump ‘didn’t even bother to appear in person’ at the civil trial in New York and called him a “witness against himself”.

Ms Carroll, 79, claims Mr Trump raped her in the changing rooms of a Manhattan department store in the mid-1990s and then tarnished her reputation by lying about it online – which he denies.

She seeks compensatory and punitive damages.

During the trial, Ms Carroll testified and told jurors that Mr Trump had ‘broken’ his reputation and that she was there ‘to try to get my life back’.

Mr Trump’s lawyer insists Ms Carroll ‘abused the system’ for ‘money, status and political reasons’ and says her inability to remember the date of the alleged incident had prevented Mr. Trump from defending himself.

In her closing remarks in week three, Ms Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan played jurors part of the Access Hollywood video from 2005, where Mr Trump said into a hot mic that celebrities could grab female genitalia without asking.

Ms Kaplan recalled Mr Trump’s comment that “stars like him can get away with sexually assaulting women”.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

1:01 Moment Trump confuses rape accuser with ex-wife

She said, “That’s who Donald Trump is. That’s how he thinks. And that’s what he does.”

She told jurors that much of what he said in his deposition and in his public statements ‘actually supports our version of the case’, adding that he is ‘a witness against himself’. .

“He knows what he did. He knows he sexually assaulted E Jean Carroll,” Ms Kaplan said.

During the trial, jurors also saw testimony from Mr Trump confusing Ms Carroll with his ex-wife Marla Maples in a photograph – which Ms Carroll’s lawyers say undermines the former president’s argument that she was not his type.

Please use Chrome browser for more accessible video player

0:33 Trump: “It’s a fake!”

Mr Trump said he could not have raped Ms Carroll because “she’s not my type” and called the affair politically motivated.

The former president waived his right to testify at trial and opted not to present a defence, betting jurors will find Ms Carroll failed to present a convincing case.

During closing arguments, Mr Trump’s lawyer, Joseph Tacopina, said Mrs Carroll had “abused this system”.

He said: “She abused this system by making a false claim for, among other things, money, status, political reasons.

Read more: Trump attacks rape accuser as Trump’s ‘fake’ high-stakes trial adds to his legal baggage

“Without a date, without a month, without a year, you cannot present an alibi, you cannot cite witnesses.

“What they want is for you to hate him enough to ignore the facts.”

Since Ms Carroll first made her accusations in a 2019 memoir, Mr Trump, 76, has denied that a rape ever took place or that he even knew Ms Carroll.

Ms Carroll claimed that after meeting Mr Trump at the Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan, they teased each other to try on a piece of lingerie.

She alleged they ended up alone together in a locker room, where Mr Trump pushed her against a wall and raped her before she pushed him away and ran away.

Judge Lewis A Kaplan, who is unrelated to Ms Kaplan, told the jurors they would begin deliberations on Tuesday.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://news.sky.com/story/donald-trump-knows-what-he-did-lawyer-alleged-as-civil-rape-trial-draws-to-close-12876680 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos