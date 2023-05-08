Donald Trump, Mike Pence and Ron DeSantis are all expected to address the NC GOP convention in Greensboro





GREENSBORO, NC (WGHP) Their relationship may not be what it used to be, but former President Donald Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence are both scheduled to speak here next month at the North Carolina Republican Convention.

The convention, June 8-11 at the Koury Convention Center, will feature Trump and Pence on the same day, June 10, which WRAL first reported and the NC GOP confirmed on social media.

The NC GOPs website does not include details for each of its three days of events, but Pence will speak at the First in Freedom luncheon at noon on June 10, and Trump is scheduled for the Grand Old Party Dinner, at 6 p.m. that day.

Former President Donald Trump (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who has long been rumored to plan to challenge Trump for the 2004 GOP presidential nomination, will also appear as a guest speaker, addressing the Old North State dinner at 6 p.m. June 9.

The list of speakers announced by the NC GOPs does not list any of the other announced or exploratory candidates for president: former Ark governor Asa Bryant, media personality Larry Elder, former SC governor Nikki Haley, former GOP candidate Perry Johnson or businessman Vivek Ramaswamy. .

Former Vice President Mike Pence (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Long considered among perhaps the most numerous candidates with DeSantis are Sen. Tim Scott (RS.C.) and Pence.

Although the homepage lists as speakers Trump, Pence, DeSantis, and Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition, a Christian-inspired advocacy group, only Trump’s name, photo, and event appear on the NCGOP Convention registration page as a guest speaker. .

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

The schedule also does not specify if, when, or how the two people who announced their candidacy for the gubernatorial nomination, State Treasurer Dale Folwell and Lieutenant Governor Mark Robinson, will appear and/or speak.

Delegates/alternates and guests can register on the convention website, and there is a separate form for guests aged 18-25, although the reason is unclear.

The hotel attached to the Sheraton Greensboro Convention Center at 3121 W. Gate City Blvd. serves as the convention headquarters, but it is no longer taking reservations for this weekend.

Trump and Pence have been estranged since Jan. 6, 2021, when Pence said he couldn’t change the election process that confirmed Joe Biden was elected president. Trump spoke harshly about Pence, a longtime loyalist, and calls to hang Mike Pence were part of the message and images of thousands of Trump supporters who stormed the Capitol in a violent insurgency aimed at overthrowing the election.

Pence, who spoke last week at UNC-Chapel Hill on April 27, sat for about seven hours the next day to testify before a federal grand jury examining Trump’s actions on January 6 and his handling of top federal documents. secrets.

A federal court had ordered Pence to cooperate with Special Prosecutor Jack Smith, though both Pence and Trump fought Pence’s subpoena. It’s unclear when Smith might wrap up his investigation.

Close Modal Suggest a fix Suggest a fix

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://myfox8.com/news/politics/donald-trump-mike-pence-ron-desantis-are-all-scheduled-to-address-nc-gop-convention-in-greensboro/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos