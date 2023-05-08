US Ambassador to China meets with Foreign Minister Xi Jinping

The meeting between the American ambassador and the Chinese foreign minister (@USAmbChina)

He United States Ambassador to China met this monday with him chancellor of the Asian giant, three months after the cancellation of the trip of the American Secretary of State, Antony Blinken, to the Asian giant, because of the diplomatic crisis triggered by the Chinese spy balloon.

In a tweet, the ambassador Nicolas Burne said to have met Gang Qin there discussed challenges in U.S.-China relations and the need to stabilize relations and expand high-level communication.

Contacts between Washington and Beijing have been cold for months, ever since Blinken abruptly canceled a trip to Beijing in February aimed at easing US-China tensions.

For his part, the Chinese foreign minister told the US ambassador that Washington was responsible for the deterioration of relations between the two countries and that it needed to think deeply before relations could return to a healthy path, a source said. responsible.

Qin Gang’s comments come after serious dialogue on a series of problems between the largest economies in the worldincreasingly at odds over tariffs, Washington’s attempts to deprive China of cutting-edge technology, and Chinese claims to autonomy for Taiwan and large swaths of the East and South China Seas.

Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang (Reuters)

According to the Chinese diplomatic report, Qin told Ambassador Burns that a series of misguided US words and deeds since a November meeting between US President Joe Biden and Chinese leader Xi Jinping have undermined the hard-won positive momentum in the Sino-American relations. .

The US side should think deeply, meet China halfway, and get China-US relations out of trouble and back on track, Qin said.

The United States should correct its conception of China and return to rationality, Qin said, reiterating his earlier accusation that the United States is trying to suppress and contain China. Beijing considers that the political and military support of the United States in Taiwan violates its sovereignty.

Qin said that the ties had cooled down and that the priority was to stabilize them and avoid a downward spiral and unforeseen events.

The United States must stop undermining China’s sovereignty, security and development interests, especially by supporting Taiwan’s independent identity, Qin said.

China says Taiwan it must come under their control, by force if necessary, while the United States asserts that the relationship between the two parties must be resolved peacefully. US law requires that threats against Taiwan, including a military blockade, be considered a matter of grave concern, although it remains ambiguous under what conditions US forces might be sent to defend the island.

Burns had put forward his ideas a few days before. In comments to a US think tank, the ambassador said Washington had been consistent in its approach to Taiwan and insisted that any dispute resolution (across the Taiwan Strait) must be peaceful.

We expect the government here in China to commit to a peaceful resolution of the dispute, Burns said in an online chat with the Washington-based Stimson Center.

The United States has an obligation, as well as an interest, to ensure that we can provide defensive weapons to Taiwan so that the Taiwanese authorities can have an adequate defense and that we can help them build a force deterrent, he said.

If Taiwan has sufficient deterrent force and if other countries around the world support a peaceful resolution, we hope it will lead the Chinese people to understand the consequences of using force in the Taiwan Strait.Burns said.

Despite the absence of formal diplomatic relations, the United States is Taiwan’s largest supplier of military equipment and diplomatic support, although it continues to maintain relations with Beijing. Biden is considered to have gone further by repeatedly stating that the United States would support Taiwan militarily, and the United States has improved basic agreements with the Philippines, located just south of Taiwan.

Xi Jinping and Joe Biden (Reuters)

US-China military contacts have been suspended for years and China’s top brass refused to answer a call from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi visited Taiwan last year . China retaliated by erecting a naval and air blockade of Taiwan and cutting communication channels with the United States on issues ranging from environmental protection to maritime security.

In a daily briefing on Monday, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin described the meeting between Qin and Burns as a normal diplomatic arrangement.

Qin was due to leave on Monday to visit Germany, France and Norway amid deteriorating relations between China and Europe over alleged unfair trade practices, human rights abuses and Beijing’s support for Russia in its war against Ukraine.

Chinese President Xi and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin said their governments were in boundless friendship ahead of Moscow’s attack on Ukraine in February 2022. Beijing has declined to criticize the Kremlin over the invasion, but has attempted to appear neutral and called for a ceasefire and peace talks.

(With AP information)

Continue reading:

Amid tensions with China, US to send $500m military aid to Taiwan

US sees new era of nuclear risk through China-Russia cooperation