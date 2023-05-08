Politics
Türkiye Erdogan attacks pro-LGBT opposition in tight election race
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has attacked the opposition for being pro-LGBT at a rally just a week before a crucial election in the country.
Presidential elections in Turkey are scheduled for May 14 this year. This year’s contest is shaping up to be a tight contest so far between Mr Erdogan and his rival Kemal Kilicdaroglu, opinion polls have shown, with the former ahead by more than four points.
Appealing to his vote bank in Istanbul on Sunday, Erdogan said his party AK [AKP] and the other parties in our alliance would never be pro-LGBT, because family is sacred to us.
We will bury the pro-LGBTs in the ballot box.
He also attacked Mr. Kilicdaroglu, who leads the main opposition alliance.
My people will not allow drunks and drunks to take the stage. Mr. Kemal, you can drink barrels of it, nothing can cure you. My nation will provide the necessary response on May 14. We will not allow Kilicdaroglu, which is hand in hand with terrorists, to divide our homeland, he said.
A few days ago, Mr. Erdogan said at another election rally that he was against the LGBT community.
Mr Kilicdaroglu, meanwhile, told a rally on Saturday: If elected, I will make Turkey a paradise where everyone lives in peace.
The Daily Sabah said polling stations were closed in most countries around the world for Sunday’s upcoming presidential and parliamentary elections.
He said voting for Turkish citizens ended at 9 p.m. local time at Turkish diplomatic missions and border crossings in many European countries, as well as in North America, Central Asia and the Middle. East, while it will continue in Austria, Denmark, France and Germany. and Luxembourg on Tuesday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. local time.
Those who were unable to vote during the designated period can vote at 46 customs posts until 5 p.m. on May 14, according to reports.
As of Sunday, more than 1.6 million Turkish citizens abroad cast ballots to elect the country’s new president and parliamentary representatives, according to Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.
On Sunday, Mr Erdogan addressed a historic crowd of 1.7 million ahead of the May 14 election. We have increased the national income three times in 21 years. We have built 10.5 million houses and provided housing for our families.
Speaking of the devastating earthquakes of February 6, he said: We removed the ruins in three months and started building new houses. The number of residences and village houses, the construction process of which has begun, reached 142,000, and the number of houses whose foundations have been laid reached 59,000.
We are working to revive our cities with 650,000 homes, of which around 319,000 will be delivered within a year, he said.
Mr Erdogan also accused Mr Kilicdaroglu of gaining support from the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK), which has been waging an insurgency since the 1980s in which more than 40,000 people have been killed. It is considered a terrorist group by Turkey, the United States and the European Union.
The opposition has previously denounced Mr Erdogan’s claims linking them to terrorists as divisive and dangerous campaign rhetoric.
Protesters meanwhile threw stones at Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, during a campaign rally in the eastern city of Erzurum, stronghold of the AK party.
Additional reports by agencies
