Donald Trump rape trial goes to jury

While the civil trial for rape and defamation of E. Jean Carroll v. Donald Trump was coming to an end on Monday, his lead attorney, Roberta Kaplan, largely focused on two powerful motives: that Trump thought he was better than everyone else and that he tried to hide a predatory MO by peddling defamatory lies.

In this country, even the most powerful person can be held accountable in court, Kaplan said. No one, not even a former president, is above the law.

Did any of you notice what Trump said about that? Kaplan said, referring to Trumps Truth Social post, where he said the US legal system was a disgrace because of the Carrolls lawsuit. In this message, he actually insulted the justice system.

You only saw it on video, Kaplan said a little later. He didn’t even bother to show up here in person.

Trump threatened last week to confront Carroll in court, but his attorneys never filed a request for him to appear, despite days to do so. His team rested without calling a single witness; Trump only appeared in his taped deposition.

To show Trump’s alleged playbook, Kaplan compared how each accuser who testified Carroll, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff described similar circumstances surrounding his alleged misconduct towards them.

Carroll said she and Trump talked casually while walking around Bergdorf Goodman until he led her into a locker room and raped her. Leeds alleged that during a robbery in the late 1970s, Trump unexpectedly groped her. Stoynoff told jurors that Trump, whom she was interviewing for People magazine in 2005, led her into a room at Mar-aLago and then forcibly kissed her.

He is having a friendly chat with a woman, Kaplan said. He suddenly pounces on her. He pounces, he kisses, he grabs, he doesn’t wait and if a woman talks later he lies about it, he insults her, he belittles her, he says she’s too ugly to be mugged.

He didn’t wait. He grabbed her, using his own words, by the pussy, Kaplan said of Trump’s alleged assault on Carroll.

Kaplan also attacked Trump’s attractiveness defense. Mr Trump pointed the finger at Ms Carroll, the woman he allegedly said was not his type. She was exactly his type, Kaplan said.

Trump’s lead attorney, Joe Tacopina, countered that Carroll’s allegation was a money-motivated lie. The Bottom Line: Carroll wanted to cash in on his book, and what better way to accuse an unpopular ex-president of rape?

We’re going on a journey of justice, Tacopina told jurors, reiterating a point from the overtures about how his client should be treated fairly.

People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump one way or another, he said, and the court is not the right place to plead one’s feelings about Trump. There’s a secret time and place to do this, it’s called an urn.

What E. Jean Carroll did here is an affront to justice, Tacopina said. She downplayed the real rape victims. She exploited their pain and suffering, we can’t let her take advantage of millions of dollars for her efforts to deceive you.

As for why Trump wasn’t on trial, Tacopina laid out what might have been on the curriculum for a philosophy of mind class. Didn’t dispute consent, he said: said it didn’t happen. Later he asked: How do you prove a negative result?

A person might say they did nothing. But how could one call witnesses to support that something had not happened especially when there was no exact date?

That’s why our defense came out through the cross, Tacopina said, and continued: What could I have asked Donald Trump in court that he hadn’t been asked in a day-long deposition? ?

At many points in his summons, Tacopina was gesturing and pointing and occasionally slapping the lectern with open palms to make a point. In total, the closures on both sides lasted about five hours; at times, at least one juror could be seen falling asleep during each attorney’s presentation.

An elephant in the room during the closings, however, seems to be both camps preoccupied with the class. Carroll was down to earth and vulnerable during the trial. But anyone could choose to read their composure (and their chosen profession and immaculate attire) solely through the prism of the discourse of privilege and, in doing so, feel less trustworthy or deserving of empathy.

Trump, of course, is a self-proclaimed billionaire and ex-president who was MIA while jurors were stuck inside, hearing a case about him. So Kaplan and Tacopina sprinkled little bits of every woman and every man into their arguments.

The plaintiff in our case, E. Jean Carroll is truly one of a kind, Kaplan told jurors at the start of her opening. Growing up in Indiana, she pulled through and enjoyed incredible success as a journalist and advice columnist in New York City.

Kaplan also explained how an expert psychology witness described Carroll becoming emotionally closed to companionship and intimacy after the alleged attack. It’s like knocking down a metal door in front of a bodega in New York, Kaplan said.

Tacopina, for her part, took issue with Cheryl Beall, a former Bergdorfs manager who was called out by Carroll. Beall seemed upset that employees left locker room doors unlocked; Tacopina expressed this as being frustrated with subordinates she considered humble.

I come from a regular strain, ladies and gentlemen, and I prefer this and it offends me, Tacopina said. Sorry, Mrs. Beall, I’m not that erudite.

This thread seemed odd, considering both sides kept urging jurors to use common sense. If jurors use their common sense, surely they would see this rhetoric as transparent, if not a bit schlocky?

On Tuesday morning, Judge Lewis Kaplan will instruct the jury. Then they will begin to deliberate.

