Indonesia and Singapore condemn shooting in Myanmar as ASEAN convoy tries to deliver aid

Updated 3:50 PM ET on 2023-05-08 IIndonesia and Singapore doomed a shooting in Myanmar’s Shan State that locals say targeted a convoy of Southeast Asian diplomats delivering humanitarian aid. Sunday’s incident came days before the start of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) leaders’ summit, which is expected to discuss, among other things, the post-coup crisis. state in Myanmar. Violence will not deter Indonesia, this year’s ASEAN chair, in its efforts to bring peace to Myanmar, President Joko Jokowi Widodo said Monday from the Indonesian town of Labuan Bajo, the venue for the ASEAN summit. Southeast Asian Leaders Week. The convoy was carrying members of the ASEAN Coordination Center for Humanitarian Assistance for Disaster Management (AHA Center), Jokowi confirmed. Yesterday, the AHA Center accompanied by an ASEAN monitoring team was delivering humanitarian aid, but unfortunately a shooting occurred, he told a press conference from the picturesque town of fishermen from the island of Flores where ASEAN leaders will meet from Tuesday to Thursday. The convoy came under fire on Sunday morning as officials made their way to Hsihseng township to discuss aid to internally displaced persons (IDPs) with the Pa-O National Liberation Army (PNLO) , residents who did not want to be named for security reasons told Radio Free. Asia (RFA), a news service affiliated with BenarNews. NOCP fights for a democratic federal union system in Myanmarwhich has been under junta rule since a military coup in February 2021. The convoy included two officers from the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies, three AHA center officials and several junta administrative staff, residents said. Jokowi described the situation in Myanmar as complex, but said the attack would not weaken the resolve of ASEAN and Indonesia to call for an end to the use of force and violence. Stop the violence as it will only hurt civilians and benefit no one. Let’s sit down together and start a dialogue, the president said. Singapore’s foreign ministry confirmed that two staff from its embassy were part of the convoy and had returned to Yangon safe and sound. Singapore condemns this attack. It is essential to preserve the safety of humanitarian and diplomatic personnel, to ensure that they can continue their operations and provide the necessary assistance to those in need, the ministry said in a statement. Only constructive dialogue among all major stakeholders in Myanmar can facilitate a peaceful solution for the benefit of the people of Myanmar.

Workers repair a building at a camp for displaced people in Hsihseng township, Shan region of Myanmar, after it was damaged by high winds on April 25, 2023. [Citizen Journalist]

It was not immediately clear who carried out the shots.

Myanmar’s junta blamed anonymous terrorists for the shooting.

Terrorists are feared to have attacked a convoy of motor vehicles traveling from Taunggyi to Hsihseng to deliver humanitarian supplies to temporarily displaced families in Yay Phyu village, the junta’s information ministry said in a statement. .

When the convoy’s security forces responded to the attack and opened fire, the terrorist retreated. No one was injured in the incident and a security vehicle was hit by small arms bullets.

The Defense Ministry of Shadow Civil Governments said pro-democracy forces had nothing to do with the incident.

Naing Htoo Aung, the Defense Ministry’s shadow national unity governments secretary, told the NUG news agency that the area was controlled by junta forces, the PNO and pro-junta militia. Resistance forces could not carry out such an attack because it was not a geographically strategic location, he said.

A PNO military affairs official who requested anonymity for security reasons told RFA that five PNLO members carried out the shooting, although the NOCP denied it.

The incident occurred in our area controlled by PNO. They [PNLO members] invaded it and started shooting although there was no problem. I don’t know why they fired, the PNO official told RFA.

NOCP leader Khun Okkar told RFA that the trip of the AHA center teams was organized by the NOCP, based on discussions the group had with center officials in late April.

[S]some NOCP officials were also in the convoy. It is impossible that the NOCP attacked its own officials, said Khun Okkar.

Khun Okkar alleged that pro-junta elements could be behind the incident.

Since they [the junta] couldn’t have done it themselves, they might have asked his allied group to carry out the attack for them. It is done out of jealousy towards political organizations that try to help the people, Khun Okkar said.

RFA also called and emailed the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon about the incident, but received no response.

The delivery of aid by the AHA Center is part of a five-point ASEAN plan agreed in April 2021, after a military coup overthrew an elected government in February of that year and sparked a nationwide uprising. More than 3,400 people have been killed since the generals took power.

The conflict in Myanmar is likely to be one of the main topics of the ASEAN summit, but Myanmar’s junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, was not invited to attend.

Sanctions are not a solution

Sunday’s incident underscored the need for ASEAN to cooperate with local organizations that obviously know more about the local political landscape and dynamics, Muhammad Arif, senior lecturer in international relations at the University, told BenarNews. from Indonesia.

The harsh reality is that there is unfortunately no quick fix to the crisis in Myanmar. Indonesia’s phased and inclusive approach might be our best bet, but it inevitably takes time, he said.

What Indonesia can do as chair of ASEAN is help create an external environment that does not allow the junta in Myanmar to maintain its role. Indonesia’s engagement with various concerned governments can be seen as part of this effort.

Last week. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Jakarta had quietly engaged with the parallel civilian government and military administration, as well as with China, India and Thailand, in an effort to build trust with megaphone-less diplomacy.

Among the stakeholders Indonesia has engaged with are the junta; the National Unity Shadow Government (NUG); ethnic armed organizations in Myanmar; the European Union; Japan; the United Nations and the United States, Retno said.

Ethnic Entha community display placards during a protest against the military coup at Inle Lake, Taunggyi, Myanmar, February 11, 2021. [Aung Ko San/AP]

ASEAN should continue its efforts to reach out to all parties in Myanmar and bring unity among all its ethnic groups despite the difficulties, Awani Irewati, a researcher at the National Research and Information Agency, told BenarNews. ‘innovation.

ASEAN should not abandon or isolate Myanmar, as this will make it more dependent on China. China has a strong economic and strategic interest in Myanmar. China’s interaction with Myanmar is dominated by economic issues, while the ASEAN-Myanmar dialogue has always prioritized opening up democracy.

On Sunday, Jokowi told reporters that the path to a solution to the Myanmar crisis must be through dialogue, local media reported.

In my opinion, sanctions are not a solution, said the Indonesian president, according to a report by Kompas.

The coup in Myanmar has severely tested the unity and credibility of ASEAN. The regional bloc has struggled to find a common position and exert influence over the junta, which has ignored its calls for dialogue involving all parties, an end to violence and the release of political prisoners.

Summit Agenda

This week, the ASEAN summit is also expected to address other issues such as South China Sea disputes and maritime security, as well as promoting human rights and democracy within ASEAN. .

Indonesia said the summit would focus on strengthening the regional bloc’s relevance and resilience in the face of long-term challenges.

This is important to prepare ASEAN to face long-term challenges. This is where we need to strengthen ASEAN’s capacity and institution to make it more agile, Retno said on Friday.

She said Indonesia has three main pillars for its presidency: making ASEAN important in regional and global affairs, making ASEAN an epicenter of economic growth and resilience, and implements the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP).

The AOIP is a document that outlines ASEAN’s approach to cooperation and engagement with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, which has become a hot spot of geopolitical rivalry and tension.

This is very important given the more acute rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.

Retno said the leaders of Myanmar and Thailand will not attend the summit, as Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is concerned about elections in his country.

Indonesia expects the summit to end with the small nation of Timor Leste gaining full membership and various initiatives on human trafficking, migrant workers, fisheries, health, rural development , electric vehicles and payment connectivity.

RFA Burmese and Pizaro Gozali Idrus for BenarNews in Jakarta contributed to this report.