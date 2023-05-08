Politics
Indonesia and Singapore condemn shooting in Myanmar as ASEAN convoy tries to deliver aid
It was not immediately clear who carried out the shots.
Myanmar’s junta blamed anonymous terrorists for the shooting.
Terrorists are feared to have attacked a convoy of motor vehicles traveling from Taunggyi to Hsihseng to deliver humanitarian supplies to temporarily displaced families in Yay Phyu village, the junta’s information ministry said in a statement. .
When the convoy’s security forces responded to the attack and opened fire, the terrorist retreated. No one was injured in the incident and a security vehicle was hit by small arms bullets.
The Defense Ministry of Shadow Civil Governments said pro-democracy forces had nothing to do with the incident.
Naing Htoo Aung, the Defense Ministry’s shadow national unity governments secretary, told the NUG news agency that the area was controlled by junta forces, the PNO and pro-junta militia. Resistance forces could not carry out such an attack because it was not a geographically strategic location, he said.
A PNO military affairs official who requested anonymity for security reasons told RFA that five PNLO members carried out the shooting, although the NOCP denied it.
The incident occurred in our area controlled by PNO. They [PNLO members] invaded it and started shooting although there was no problem. I don’t know why they fired, the PNO official told RFA.
NOCP leader Khun Okkar told RFA that the trip of the AHA center teams was organized by the NOCP, based on discussions the group had with center officials in late April.
[S]some NOCP officials were also in the convoy. It is impossible that the NOCP attacked its own officials, said Khun Okkar.
Khun Okkar alleged that pro-junta elements could be behind the incident.
Since they [the junta] couldn’t have done it themselves, they might have asked his allied group to carry out the attack for them. It is done out of jealousy towards political organizations that try to help the people, Khun Okkar said.
RFA also called and emailed the Indonesian and Singaporean embassies in Yangon about the incident, but received no response.
The delivery of aid by the AHA Center is part of a five-point ASEAN plan agreed in April 2021, after a military coup overthrew an elected government in February of that year and sparked a nationwide uprising. More than 3,400 people have been killed since the generals took power.
The conflict in Myanmar is likely to be one of the main topics of the ASEAN summit, but Myanmar’s junta leader, General Min Aung Hlaing, was not invited to attend.
Sanctions are not a solution
Sunday’s incident underscored the need for ASEAN to cooperate with local organizations that obviously know more about the local political landscape and dynamics, Muhammad Arif, senior lecturer in international relations at the University, told BenarNews. from Indonesia.
The harsh reality is that there is unfortunately no quick fix to the crisis in Myanmar. Indonesia’s phased and inclusive approach might be our best bet, but it inevitably takes time, he said.
What Indonesia can do as chair of ASEAN is help create an external environment that does not allow the junta in Myanmar to maintain its role. Indonesia’s engagement with various concerned governments can be seen as part of this effort.
Last week. Indonesian Foreign Minister Retno Marsudi said Jakarta had quietly engaged with the parallel civilian government and military administration, as well as with China, India and Thailand, in an effort to build trust with megaphone-less diplomacy.
Among the stakeholders Indonesia has engaged with are the junta; the National Unity Shadow Government (NUG); ethnic armed organizations in Myanmar; the European Union; Japan; the United Nations and the United States, Retno said.
ASEAN should continue its efforts to reach out to all parties in Myanmar and bring unity among all its ethnic groups despite the difficulties, Awani Irewati, a researcher at the National Research and Information Agency, told BenarNews. ‘innovation.
ASEAN should not abandon or isolate Myanmar, as this will make it more dependent on China. China has a strong economic and strategic interest in Myanmar. China’s interaction with Myanmar is dominated by economic issues, while the ASEAN-Myanmar dialogue has always prioritized opening up democracy.
On Sunday, Jokowi told reporters that the path to a solution to the Myanmar crisis must be through dialogue, local media reported.
In my opinion, sanctions are not a solution, said the Indonesian president, according to a report by Kompas.
The coup in Myanmar has severely tested the unity and credibility of ASEAN. The regional bloc has struggled to find a common position and exert influence over the junta, which has ignored its calls for dialogue involving all parties, an end to violence and the release of political prisoners.
Summit Agenda
This week, the ASEAN summit is also expected to address other issues such as South China Sea disputes and maritime security, as well as promoting human rights and democracy within ASEAN. .
Indonesia said the summit would focus on strengthening the regional bloc’s relevance and resilience in the face of long-term challenges.
This is important to prepare ASEAN to face long-term challenges. This is where we need to strengthen ASEAN’s capacity and institution to make it more agile, Retno said on Friday.
She said Indonesia has three main pillars for its presidency: making ASEAN important in regional and global affairs, making ASEAN an epicenter of economic growth and resilience, and implements the ASEAN Indo-Pacific Outlook (AOIP).
The AOIP is a document that outlines ASEAN’s approach to cooperation and engagement with other countries in the Indo-Pacific region, which has become a hot spot of geopolitical rivalry and tension.
This is very important given the more acute rivalry in the Indo-Pacific region, she said.
Retno said the leaders of Myanmar and Thailand will not attend the summit, as Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-o-cha is concerned about elections in his country.
Indonesia expects the summit to end with the small nation of Timor Leste gaining full membership and various initiatives on human trafficking, migrant workers, fisheries, health, rural development , electric vehicles and payment connectivity.
RFA Burmese and Pizaro Gozali Idrus for BenarNews in Jakarta contributed to this report.
|
Sources
2/ https://www.benarnews.org/english/news/indonesian/myanmar-shootout-asean-humanitarian-convoy-05082023130646.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Xi to lead pivotal Central Asia summit as China’s billions could reshape region
- Indonesia and Singapore condemn shooting in Myanmar as ASEAN convoy tries to deliver aid
- Celebrities stay in shape with these high-end sneakers
- Texas table tennis trainer manufacture and online retail
- Why are Paul Smith socks so popular?
- Stock market today: Wall Street stabilizes as banks stabilize
- Here is the new Google Play Books logo
- Trade and Environment Review 2023
- Donald Trump rape trial goes to jury
- Türkiye Erdogan attacks pro-LGBT opposition in tight election race
- Wall Street at half mast as US regional bank rally falters
- Who is CCUnit? YouTuber Slams Actor Who Played Chucky For Dating A Minor