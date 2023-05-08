Trump on the Bud Light controversy: “Money talks”





Donald Trump made a brief mention of the recent Bud Light controversy after remaining silent for weeks – seeming to suggest beer giant Anheuser-Busch learned a lesson the hard way.

“Money talks – Anheuser-Busch now understands that,” Trump wrote on Truth Social, the social media app he created in October 2021 after being suspended from Twitter.

The post went on to promote The Great Patriot, a book by Wayne Allyn Root that promotes “great conservative companies to buy and invest in” and ways to “fund woke left-wing businesses”.

“It’s time to beat the radical left at its own game,” Trump also wrote in the post.

The former president’s comments came after his son Donald Trump Jr. called for an end to the boycott via the Rumble video platform on April 14.

“We looked at Anheuser-Busch’s history of political giving and lobbying. And guess what? They actually support Republicans, the former first son said.

Last cycle, their employees and PAC gave about 60% to Republicans and 40% to Democrats,” Trump Jr added. , where they do it all the time, where there’s a consequence to actually being conservative, so 60/40 on the conservative side is a big deal.

Ever since transgender influencer Dylan Mulvaney posted a Bud Light can personalized with his face on Instagram, Anheuser-Busch has been at the center of a culture war.

Now gay bars are also boycotting Anheuser-Busch for its seemingly bogus support of Mulvaney and the LGBTQ+ community after CEO Michael Doukeris’ comments last week that Mulvaney’s message was “not an official campaign”.

During an earnings call, he later explained to investors that “misinformation” had spread following Mulvaney’s post, which featured a personalized can that was never released for public sale.

In early May, Bud Light saw sales plunge 21% from the same week in 2022.

Meanwhile, the number of cases of beer sold – whether in packs of 12, 18 or 24 cans – fell 26% in the same week, according to Nielsen IQ. The data revealed the biggest declines since the controversy began, when sales fell just 6% and volumes initially fell 11%.

