PM Modis’ whirlwind campaign in Karnataka tips the balance in BJP’s favor

Bengaluru: As the three-week campaign for the Karnataka Assembly elections, scheduled for May 10, draws to a close this evening, the mood is clearly optimistic within the ruling BJP, even as confusion reigns in the Congressional and JD(S) camps.

Field reports from across the state indicate that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, with his blitz campaign over the past seven days, holding 18 public rallies in 19 districts, in addition to five mega roadshows, has delivered a big blow boost to the morale of BJP workers in Karnataka.

For the past six months or so, the BJP government led by Basavaraj Bommai has appeared to be on the back foot as Congress leaders Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar have continuously and aggressively targeted it over allegations of corruption, basis of the State Contractors Associations letter to the Prime Minister alleging that no government work was awarded without paying a 40% commission. Although association president Kempaiah, with ties to the Congress party, failed to produce any concrete evidence despite repeated requests, Congress leaders went to town to display payCM posters across the city. from Bengaluru.

PMs worthy of congressional response

It was left to Prime Minister Modi to give a proper response to Congress regarding the corruption jibe. He pointed out that the late Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi had publicly noted that out of every rupee given by the Center to the States, only 15 paise reached the common man. When he made his confession, Congress was running the country from parliament to the panchayat. Therefore, long ago, Congress leaders and workers had perfected the art of scrapping an 85% commission, Prime Minister Modi remarked. The state congressional leaders then shut their mouths because they had no answer.

As BJP state leaders struggled to convey to voters the development work done by the government over the past four years, Prime Minister Modi once again stepped in to explain to the people the benefits of having a twin engine sarkar, listing all projects and projects worth thousands of crores undertaken in Karnataka.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma were also actively involved in the campaign. Yogi, who establishes the 350-year-old connection between a mutt from Vokkaliga in Karnataka and his own mutt from Gorakhpur, is popular among people with his witty anecdotes.

Early voter surveys had suggested the Congress was ahead of the BJP in terms of seats won, but the results could lead to a suspended verdict with the JD(S), as in 2018, having the opportunity to play either the king, be the king. -maker. But, in recent days, the balance seems to have tipped in favor of the BJP after the Prime Ministers’ mammoth tours of Bengaluru, Mysuru and Kalburgi and the negative fallout from the Congress manifesto.

The Boomerangs of the Policy of Appeasement

Afraid of running out of a majority, Congress tried to use its election manifesto to turn Muslim voters away from the JD(S) by resorting to a blatant policy of appeasement. The party has vowed to ban BJP-affiliated Bajrang Dal, as well as the Islamic terror group, the People’s Front of India, if elected to power. This sparked a huge controversy when BJP leaders strongly protested the equating of a nationalist organization with a fundamentalist body and called it an insult to Lord Hanuman, also known as Bajarangbali.

The Prime Minister drove home the point by beginning and ending each campaign speech with Bharat Mata ki jai and Bajrangbali ki jai, echoing these slogans from the audience. Suddenly, at public meetings and roadshows organized by the BJP, one can witness a sea of ​​saffron-colored Bajrang Dal flags with a picture of Hanuman floating everywhere.

Defensive, some Congress leaders denied any plans to ban Bajrang Dal, while Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge himself started singing Bajrangbali ki jai, saying he too loved Lord Hanuman .

It seems Congress leaders have belatedly realized that their attempt to please the Muslim community could lead to the BJP consolidating Hindu voters, with a significant impact on its vote share. The party has now desperately gone into damage control.

If the current wave in favor of the BJP holds until election day and the BJP workers at mohalla and stall level are able to motivate people to come out and vote in large numbers, it could prove to be a transformational election for BJP and give it a big boost ahead of the 2024 parliamentary elections.