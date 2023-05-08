EXCLUSIVE: Boris and Charles had a ‘bust up’ on Rwandan politics, says former No 10 media chief

Boris Johnson has ‘faced down’ Charles after calling the Rwandan government’s plan ‘appalling’, it was claimed last night.

In an extraordinary clash last year, the ex-Prime Minister reportedly attacked the then Prince of Wales and warned him against meddling in politics.

The 15-minute standoff at a Commonwealth summit in Rwanda in June followed revelations in the Mail that Charles had privately described the plan to deport Channel migrants to the African state as ‘appalling “.

At the time, the No 10 denied there had been an argument, with Mr Johnson saying only that the pair had a ‘good old chinwag’. And last night friends of Mr Johnson said he did not recognize the account and said it was ‘inaccurate’.

In a bombshell revelation in a new podcast called Unprecedented, for Global Player, former No 10 communications director Guto Harri said the then prime minister told him he “committed strong enough” against the future king over his decision to get into the highly sensitive political issue. .

It also reveals that Mr Johnson warned Charles against giving a speech expressing his regret over slavery, telling him it could open up demands for reparations.

The King, when he was Prince of Wales, reportedly described the government’s controversial program in Rwanda as ‘appalling’

Boris Johnson has ‘faced down’ Charles after he called the Rwandan government’s plan ‘appalling’, it was claimed last night

The bombshell revelation comes from former No. 10 communications director Guto Harri, who made the claim on a new Global Player Unprecedented podcast. Pictured: Mr Johnson and Guto Harri in 2014 at the former Prime Minister’s book launch

The warning was ignored and the speech continued.

Writing in the Mail today, the former BBC journalist reveals the meeting between the then Prime Minister and the future King at last year’s Commonwealth Heads of Government Summit was ‘less friendly’ than she was at the time. “Boris advised that the two had ‘good ol’ chinwag’ and ‘covered a lot of ground,'” he wrote.

“What actually happened was less friendly. “I came in pretty strong,” he told me at the time, basically facing the prince and confronting him about what he had said as unelected royalty about the actions of a democratically elected government. .

“Prince Charles has been arrested. He had obviously expressed some criticism, and although he tried to play it down, Boris pointed out the obvious, [saying]: ‘If you haven’t said so, we both know your men could call the newspapers and kill the story. The fact that they didn’t speaks volumes.”

Mr Harri suggests the pair had struggled to get along for years, with Charles never forgiving Mr Johnson for being late for a meeting when he was Mayor of London.

He says the breakup in Rwanda was the final straw, adding: “Relations never fully recovered and Charles will be relieved that Boris left No 10 before he took the throne.”

The revelations threaten to reopen controversy over the extent to which the new king will interfere with politics. As Prince of Wales, Charles was accused of interfering in government affairs, such as with his ‘black spider’ letters to ministers and other officials, which were eventually made public under freedom laws of information.

Mr Harri suggests the pair had struggled to get along for years, with Charles never forgiving Mr Johnson for being late for a meeting when he was Mayor of London. Pictured: Then Prince Charles shakes hands with former Prime Minister Boris Johnson at Rwanda 2022

Mr Harri also revealed that Mr Johnson had warned Charles against giving a speech expressing regret over slavery, telling him it could open up claims for redress.

Five years ago he pledged to stop interfering when he became monarch. When asked if he planned to rule as king in the same interventionist way, he replied, “I’m not that stupid. I realize it’s a separate exercise to be sovereign. So, of course, I fully understand how it should work.

His intervention on Rwanda last year infuriated ministers, at a time when the government was facing fierce criticism from labor and human rights lawyers. Clarence House did not dispute that Charles had criticized the plan in private.

Ministers insist the plan to send Channel migrants to Rwanda to have their asylum claims processed is the only way to break the business model of criminal gangs who profit from the trade in human misery.

But the policy has yet to come into effect, following legal action and an intervention by the European Court of Human Rights.

Last night, sources close to Mr Johnson said: ‘This account is simply inaccurate and does not reflect the conversation that took place.’ Boris Johnson has nothing to do with this podcast, had no knowledge of it and regrets any attempt to report such conversations in public.

Friends of Mr Johnson have added that he deeply disapproves of leaking conversations with the heir to the throne and would never do so himself. Buckingham Palace declined to comment last night. But a royal source said the king was “extremely aware” of his new constitutional role.

Global Player’s new political memoir podcast series, Unprecedented, gives an exclusive first-hand account of Mr Harri’s time as director of communications at Downing Street. Each episode is available exclusively on Global Player every Thursday and on other platforms every Friday.