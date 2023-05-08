US jury hears closing arguments in trial accusing Trump of rape | Donald Trump News





A lawyer for former US President Donald Trump has called a rape and libel case brought by writer E Jean Carroll an affront to the legal system.

During closing arguments in a civil trial in Manhattan federal court on Monday, attorney Joseph Tacopina urged jurors to set aside any opinions they might have of Trump and reject what he called the Carroll’s effort to profit from a false story.

What E Jean Carroll has done here is an affront to justice. She abused this system by misrepresenting for, among other things, money, status, political reasons, Tacopina said.

Trump accused Carroll of making up the story to boost sales of her 2019 memoir, in which she went public with her claims.

Carroll, 79, filed her lawsuit last year against Trump, 76, claiming he raped her in a dressing room at the Bergdorf Goodman department store in Manhattan in 1995 or 1996 and then defamed her by denying that it had happened. The former Elle magazine advice column is seeking unspecified damages.

His defamation claim relates to an October 2022 post on the Trumps Truth Social platform in which he called his claims a complete scam and a hoax and lie.

E Jean Carroll arrives in federal court in New York for closing arguments in the case [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Earlier Monday, Carrolls attorney Roberta Kaplan said a 2005 Access Hollywood video in which Trump says women let him get them by the p*** boosted accounts of Carroll and other women who accuse Trump of sexual assault.

He admitted on video to doing exactly the kinds of things that brought us here to this courtroom, Kaplan said in closing argument.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021 and is the front-runner for the Republican presidential nomination in 2024, waived his right to testify at trial and chose not to present a defense, betting jurors will find that Carroll does not. failed to present a convincing argument. .

Tacopina said Carroll’s inability to remember the date of the alleged incident made it impossible for Trump to defend himself.

Without a date, without a month, without a year, you cannot present an alibi, you cannot call witnesses, he said. What they want is for you to hate him enough to ignore the facts.

Trump did not attend the trial, which began April 25, but told reporters in Ireland last Thursday that he would likely attend.

Trump answers questions in a video deposition, recorded October 19, which was made public this month [Kaplan Hecker & Fink/AP Photo]

U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan, who is not related to Carroll’s attorney, said he expected jurors to begin deliberation on Tuesday.

In a video deposition shown to the jury last Wednesday, Trump denied raping Carroll.

This is the most ridiculous and disgusting story, Trump said in the video. It’s just made up.

One pattern

Carroll said during three days of testimony and cross-examination that Trump pinned her against the wall, put his fingers in her vagina and then inserted her penis.

Two of Carroll’s longtime friends testified that she told them about the attack shortly after it happened and that they believed her.

Jurors also heard from two other women who said Trump sexually assaulted them in separate incidents decades ago. Trump also denies these claims.

Natasha Stoynoff arrives May 8 for closing arguments after testifying that the former president also assaulted her [Seth Wenig/AP Photo]

Three different women, decades apart, but one behavior, Roberta Kaplan said, saying Trump’s defense was asking jurors to believe the ridiculous claim that other witnesses conspired to lie.

Kaplan did not specify how much jurors should award Carroll in compensatory and punitive damages.

She said Carroll had been unable to maintain a romantic relationship since the alleged rape and that Trump’s public criticism had damaged the reputation of his clients.

For E Jean Carroll, this lawsuit is not about money, Kaplan said. This lawsuit seeks to recover his name.

