Turkish opposition denounces the fairness of the vote under Erdogan

As Turkey heads into presidential and parliamentary elections this weekend that promise to be the toughest challenge for President Recep Tayyip Erdogan in his 20 years in office, complaints are mounting about the voting equity.

Turkey’s opposition has long claimed that the country’s elections are being held on an uneven playing field, accusations often backed up by international observers.

Media coverage is the most obvious example of how Erdogan enjoys an advantage over his opponents, but factors such as the use of state resources during the campaign and the questionable interpretation of electoral law are also present.

According to Reporters Without Borders, some 90% of Turkish media is in the hands of the government or its supporters, which provides the president with overwhelming airtime. Only a handful of opposition newspapers remain in print, with most having moved to online-only editions.

In April, Erdogan received nearly 33 hours of airtime on the main state television channel, according to opposition members of the broadcasting watchdog. His presidential opponent, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, gets 32 minutes.

The main opposition Republican People’s Party, or CHP, launched a legal action last month against broadcaster TRT for failing to show its campaign video.

Unfortunately, the Turkish Radio and Television Company ceased to be an impartial and objective institution and became the Tayyip Radio and Television Company, said CHP lawmaker Tuncay Ozkan.

The remaining independent media also face increasing restrictions. Last month, broadcasting authority RTUK fined independent broadcasters Fox News, Halk TV and TELE1 for news and comments deemed to breach regulations. Ilhan Tasci, an opposition member named RTUK, said that in all three cases the stations had been accused of criticizing or questioning the actions of the ruling party.

In a statement following the last presidential and general elections in 2018, observers from the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe noted that Erdogan and his ruling party, the Justice and Development Party, or AKP, enjoyed an unfair advantage, especially in excessive coverage by government-affiliated media. public and private media.

Governments’ reach has also expanded on social media, where many opposition voices have retreated.

A disinformation law introduced in October allows for a prison term of up to three years for spreading false information for the sole purpose of creating anxiety, fear or panic among the public.

Sinan Aygul, the only journalist to be prosecuted under the new law, was sentenced to 10 months in prison in February. He is currently free while appealing the case.

The real goal is to silence all dissenting voices in society, said Aygul, president of the Bitlis journalists’ association in southeastern Turkey. It is a law that applies to anyone who expresses an opinion. It not only targets individuals but also media outlets, he said.

The ill-defined law criminalizes basic journalistic activities, Aygul said, adding that it could be used during elections to target groups seeking to protect ballot box security and who use social media to expose abuses.

If there is to be fraud in the election, all opposition channels will be silenced using this law, he said.

The imposition of a state of emergency in the 11 provinces affected by the catastrophic earthquake in February has also raised concerns about how elections will be held in the region. A United Nations report published on April 11 indicates that at least 3 million people have left their homes in the quake area, many of whom have headed for other parts of Turkey.

However, only 133,000 people from the earthquake region have registered to vote outside their home province, Ahmet Yener, the head of the Supreme Electoral Council, said last month. Yener added that election officials are overseeing preparations, including polling stations in temporary shelters.

In 2018, a nationwide state of emergency following a 2016 coup attempt remained in place until shortly before the elections, which the OSCE said restricted media and the freedoms of assembly and expression.

Erdogan has increased public appearances, followed closely by most television channels, and uses these official functions to attack his rivals. Attending a ceremony on Friday of Eid al-Fitr last month to mark renovations to Istanbul’s Blue Mosque, he accused the opposition of working with terror groups.

The previous evening, leaders of four political parties allied to the AKP were present for an event to launch the delivery of natural gas from the Black Sea, although none of the party leaders hold government office.

Other major projects rolled out ahead of the vote include Turkey’s first nuclear reactor built by Rosatom, Russia’s state-owned nuclear energy company, and several defense developments.

Critics also point to circumvention of electoral law to allow government ministers to run as parliamentary candidates while remaining in office, despite legal requirements to the contrary.

The election committee, meanwhile, has already been criticized for siding with the AKP’s objections in the election.

In the 2019 local elections, the victorious opposition candidate for mayor of Istanbul was forced to face a new race following complaints from the AKP about irregularities in the ballot. The results of the district and city council votes, which were collected in the same boxes and favored the AKP, were not questioned.

Adem Sozuer of Istanbul University Law School told the opposition newspaper Cumhuriyet that voters had lost faith in election authorities. There is a widespread suspicion in a significant part of society that the elections will be rigged, he said.