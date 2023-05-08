Canada expels Chinese diplomat, risking retaliation in row

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has expelled a Chinese envoy from Canada, a move that could provoke an economic or diplomatic backlash from President Xi Jinping. Photo by Kazuhiro Nogi / Bloomberg

Content of the article (Bloomberg) Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s government has expelled a Chinese envoy from Canada, a move that could provoke an economic or diplomatic backlash from President Xi Jinping.

Content of the article The envoy, Zhao Wei, was named in a Globe and Mail report last week that cited a leaked Canadian intelligence document. The newspaper reported that the document, dated July 2021, revealed that the diplomat was considering penalizing conservative lawmaker Michael Chong for his hardline stances on Beijing’s government, a punishment that could involve sanctioning Chong’s relatives in Hong Kong.

Content of the article Zhao has been ordered to leave the country, Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement Monday. I have been clear: we will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior they will be sent home, she said. This decision was made after careful consideration of all the factors involved.

Content of the article The Chinese Embassy in Ottawa immediately said it would retaliate. In a statement posted on its Chinese language website, an unnamed spokesperson said the Trudeau government’s decision not only seriously violates international law and basic norms of international relations and deliberately undermines China-Canada relations. The embassy said it filed an official protest. China will resolutely take countermeasures and Canada will bear all the consequences, the spokesperson said. The May Day article in The Globe and and Mail sparked a firestorm over why Chong had not been told China was targeting his family and why the diplomat was still allowed to work at the consulate in Toronto.

Content of the article Trudeau told reporters he was never told about the matter because the country’s intelligence agency determined it was not serious enough to require notification. However, conflicting reports emerged that at least one of Trudeau’s security advisers had been briefed, even though the prime minister himself was not. Joly’s statement was released Monday as Canadian lawmakers voted on a Conservative motion that called on the government to expel any Chinese diplomats responsible for foreign interference. The non-binding motion passed despite members of the ruling Liberal Party voting against it. In remarks in the House of Commons shortly after the diplomat was expelled, Chong argued that the Trudeau government had let him down. It is a serious thing to intimidate a member of this House, directly or indirectly, in order to influence the outcome of a debate, in order to influence the outcome of votes, Chong said.

Content of the article The rise of authoritarianism has set democracies on their heels over the past decade, he added. In this context, Chong said it is important to set an example for the world to see that we will not be bullied, that we will not be bullied and that we will stand up for the democratic rights of Canadians. Speaking to reporters outside the legislature, Chong said he had deliberately cut off all contact with his family in Hong Kong in order to protect them. On Friday, Trudeau said the diplomat’s expulsion would be a big step forward and that Joly was considering the potential consequences. The Minister of Foreign Affairs told a parliamentary committee that she was assessing the potential backlash from a diplomatic expulsion and specifically mentioned the Two Michaels crisis, when China detained two Canadians for nearly three years after Canada arrested a Huawei Technologies Co. executive on a US extradition order.

Content of the article The Chong controversy is just the latest in a string of media reports this year that have alleged China has interfered in Canadian affairs and Trudeau has failed to respond strongly enough. Several stories have alleged that Trudeau received information about Chinese attempts to interfere in the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections, which his Liberal Party won. Trudeau has resisted calls for a public inquiry into the matter and instead appointed a special rapporteur to review the evidence and decide whether an inquiry is warranted. With the help of Jacob Gu. (Updates with Chinese Embassy response to 4th paragraph.)