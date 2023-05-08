PM Modi met nearly 3,000 people during 7-day blitz in Karnataka





India pti-PTI |

Updated: Monday, May 8, 2023, 3:38 PM [IST]

While Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s blitz dominated the Karnataka election campaign, a lesser-known aspect of his outreach was his meetings with nearly 3,000 people, old and new, party workers and prominent citizens during his seven days of public meetings and tours of the state. Sources said he met around 430 people on the last day of his campaign on Sunday while the previous day he interacted with nearly 450 people. The prime minister has made it a point to meet people personally before and after rallies and air travel, they added, noting he spoke with more than 300 people on May 5. Congress tries to separate Karnataka from India: PM Modi Overall, Modi addressed 18 rallies in the southern state and addressed party members through virtual interaction on April 27. He also led six roadshows – three in Bengaluru and one in Mysuru, Kalaburagi and Tumakuru. Sources said the selection of people who met him during the campaign was done carefully to ensure a good mix of party workers, professionals and prominent citizens of the city. He also met Padma winners during one of his interactions. “These interactions are quite personal. His conversations with party members are also very important. Many people tell him about their past interactions with him. Some people tell him that his father worked with him. If there is a former member, he recognizes, and then he inquired about his family,” a source said. When veteran workers can relive their old memories with Modi, it also helps to further strengthen their bond with the party, sources said. Photos of people meeting the Prime Minister personally often go viral in this city, they added. Kharge attacks Modi says only his jacket is famous, he changes it four times a day Modi has led the BJP campaign as it strives to retain power in the state which has not elected the incumbent party to power since 1985. The BJP expressed confidence in breaking the precedent while the opposition Congress also campaigned intensely. to return to power. The ballot to elect 224 members of the Karnataka assembly will take place on May 10 and the counting of votes will take place on May 13. For the latest news and instant updates Allow notifications Already subscribed

