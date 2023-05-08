Former President Donald Trump supports Jeff Landry in the race for La Governor





I endorse your attorney general Jeff Landry for governor. He was a fantastic attorney general,” the former president said.

BATON ROUGE, Louisiana. Former President Donald Trump has endorsed Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry for Louisiana Governor.

The endorsement came Monday in a video posted to social media.

I endorse your attorney general Jeff Landry for governor. He was a fantastic attorney general. He wants to stop the crime. He loves the people of Louisiana just like me, Trump said in the brief video endorsement.

Landry is the only Republican gubernatorial candidate officially endorsed by the Republican Party.

The endorsement is part of a list of GOP supporters backing Landry for governor, including Congressman Mike Johnson, Congressman Clay Higgins, former Congressman Ralph Abraham, cases Eddie Rispone, businessman Boysie Bollinger, and the Club for Growth as numerous Republican parochial executive committees across Louisiana.

It comes after current and term-limited Governor John Bel Edwards announced in March that he was endorsing Democratic nominee Dr. Shawn Wilson in his campaign for Louisiana governorship.

Landry faces a growing list of candidates, including State Treasurer John Schroder; State Senator Sharon Hewitt, State House Speaker Clay Schexnayder and State Representative Richard Nelson.

US Senator John Kennedy and US Representative Garret Graves have announced that they will not run for governor.

Other Hunter Lundy, a Lake Charles small business owner and lawyer who claims to be self-employed; Xan John, a businessman; and Jeffery Istre, oil worker and US Army veteran, independent candidate.

The gubernatorial primary election is October 14 and the general gubernatorial election is November 18.

