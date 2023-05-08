Politics
Look to the maritime realm to revive failed US policy
American statecraft did not prevent Russian Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. That hasn’t stopped China’s Xi Jinping from building an archipelago of artificial islands in disputed parts of the South China Sea, nor deterred him from firing missiles over Taiwan last summer.
But a shrewd US foreign policy should have been able to deter these events. Going forward, getting it right is essential, and that requires rethinking America’s art of governance and strengthening its tools: clear-headed diplomacy, active economic policies, and a strong military.
Instead, our leaders fall back on a reactive foreign policy based on the vague notion of built-in deterrence, which the executive branch describes as government agencies planning, coordinating, and operating together, with allies.
In practice, this rather nebulous concept has been used as a cover to avoid doing what is necessary: investing more in our military and politically risky reforms in our institutions to better integrate military, diplomatic and economic governance. As a result, the root causes of the failure of US policy persist.
>>> The Navy’s long-term shipbuilding plan is failing on several levels
Integrated deterrence talks about coordination between agencies but relies disproportionately on diplomatic maneuvering. And it takes more than diplomacy to control implacable enemies such as China and Russia. A healthy dose of tough power and economical weight is also required. This is especially true now that China has the largest modernized military in the world and has extended its economic tentacles across the globe thanks to its trillion-dollar investment in Mr. Xis’ Belt and Road Initiative.
The weakness of American policy has been evident for some time, but little has been done to stop it, largely due to a lack of imagination and misplaced priorities. We desperately need a new framework to rebuild America’s centers of power, restructure institutions, mentor needed leaders, and roll back the caustic influences that threaten our nation.
Our main adversaries, China and Russia, are not 10 feet tall, but they represent an unprecedented challenge the nation has ever faced. A promising new framework that both targets enemies and seizes the initiative is called Naval Statecraft.
Emphasizing naval and maritime power, it leverages the advantages of the Americas in the maritime realm, to present our adversaries with strategic dilemmas, while demonstrating the supremacy of American capitalism and governance to ensure the prosperity of the greater large number.
A maritime presence can generate enormous economic benefits. Djibouti’s economic boom in the early 2000s was sparked when US naval forces arrived to lead the fight against al-Qaeda after the September 11 terrorist attacks. The increased presence of maritime security has allowed the deep water port of Doraleh to become a regional trading hub.
Unfortunately, American leaders have failed to combine naval presence with economic and diplomatic efforts. Years later, Beijing filled that void, and Djibouti fell deeper into China’s orbit.
>>> Winning the New Cold War: A Plan to Counter China
Another example of Naval Statecraft came in 2020. Operating in international waters, a Malaysian-chartered oil exploration vessel, the West Capella, faced Chinese harassment for months. The United States maintained a measured but sustained naval presence near the ship, while diplomats rallied international support to defend Malaysia’s economic rights. Eventually, China stopped harassing the ship, and the region was united in its antipathy to China’s behavior. Unfortunately, this success was more due to luck than planning.
Naval Statecraft embraces the fact that most nations must balance economic and security interests, and thus integrate the two together into global policies. But that poses problems for a US government that typically approaches the economy and security as separate lines of effort.
We have entered a new cold war, with China as the main adversary. If we are to prevail, we must take military, economic, and diplomatic action supported by all institutions of American national power working together for common strategic goals.
Naval Statecraft provides a framework for successfully competing against adversaries in peacetime, while deterring their worst behavior. If we fail to recognize that the geostrategic tectonic plates have shifted beneath our feet, we risk sleepwalking into a war costlier than anything in our nation’s history.
