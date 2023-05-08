New Balance adds investment to expand operations in Indonesia





Jakarta. Sportswear giant New Balance on Monday announced plans to expand its Indonesian operations by sourcing products from a seventh factory in the West Java town of Cirebon. The new plant is expected to start production in August. An Indonesian government official said the new investment is valued at more than 1 trillion rupiah ($67.9 million). New Balance country manager Elmore Simorangkir said the company has made direct investments of 2 trillion rupees since arriving in Indonesia and is committed to adding more, convinced by the stable political situation, the improved infrastructure and favorable regulatory regime in the country. Elmore admitted that the decision to expand operations was taken after the Indonesian government introduced the Job Creation Act which facilitates investment and business procedures. “We find that under the leadership of Mr. Jokowi [President Joko Widodo], Indonesia is developing very rapidly. New Balance has long considered expanding its operations in Indonesia, but only recently made the decision after the passage of the Job Creation Act which we believe provides incentives for investment. he told reporters in Jakarta. New Balance has partnered with more than 300 Indonesian suppliers, making the country a strong candidate to become its main production base in Southeast Asia. The new factory will make shoes in collaboration with local manufacturers, Elmore said. New Balance Material Asia director Vik Saran, center, Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia, fourth right, New Balance Country Director Elmore Simorangkir, third right, and B-Universe Media Holdings Executive Chairman Enggartiasto Lukita, right, pose for a photo in Jakarta on May 8, 2023 (David Gita Rosa) New Balance sources footwear and apparel from factories in Banten and East Java with plans to expand operations in Central and West Java as well, he added. Its shoe exports from Indonesia exceeded $500 million last year to China, Japan, the United States and European countries. Investment Minister Bahlil Lahadalia applauded New Balance’s investment commitment which reflects “international investors’ confidence in Indonesia”. “As for the value of the investment, I have to check again, but for sure it is over Rs 1 trillion and only in the initial stage,” Bahlil said. “They plan to have new factories in Cirebon and Majalengka. The company currently operates factories in East Java and plans to expand to West Java – this distribution is good,” he added. The new investment is expected to create 40,000 new jobs. Tags: Keywords:

