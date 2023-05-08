Trump is a relentless liar who destroyed the reputation of E Jean Carrolls, jury finds | donald trump





Donald Trump is a habitual liar and sexual abuser who destroyed E Jean Carroll’s reputation in order to protect his own after he accused him of rape, a New York jury heard on Monday.

In closing arguments in Carrolls’ civil lawsuit against Trump for sexual assault and defamation, columnist counsel Roberta Kaplan told jurors they could believe evidence from 10 witnesses for her client or the former president. who refused to testify.

Kaplans said Trump’s defense against the alleged rape in the locker room of a New York department store in 1996 was that everyone was lying about everything.

In order to find for him, you have to find that Donald Trump, the relentless liar, is the only one in this court telling the truth, she said.

But Trump attorney Joe Tacopina told the six-man and three-woman jury that, by his own admission, large parts of Carroll’s story were unbelievable and remarkable.

The whole story is an incredible work of fiction, he said.

Carroll is suing for unspecified damages, claiming Trump attacked her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodmans lingerie department in the spring of 1996. The former Elle magazine advice columnist is also seeking damages for defamation after Trump accused her of lying about the attack and destroying her reputation.

The jury is expected to begin considering its verdict on Tuesday. The courtroom was packed for closing arguments. A woman wearing a shirt with the slogan Arrest Trump was barred from entering.

Kaplan told the jury that Trump had to face justice.

No one, not even a former president, is above the law, she said. You have to hold him accountable in this court for what he did.

Kaplan said the evidence showed Carroll was not a random victim of an attack by Trump, but one of a series of women who fell victim to his modus operandi of charming and then assaulting them.

Kaplan said Trump’s own words demonstrate his guilt.

In a very real sense, Donald Trump is a witness against himself, she said.

The attorney pointed out that Trump claimed Carroll was not his type.

In other words, she wasn’t attractive enough for me to sexually assault her, Kaplan said.

But the attorney noted that at one point Trump mistook a photo of Carroll for his second wife, Marla Maples, who Kaplan said was exactly his type. Kaplan also highlighted the Access Hollywood tape of Trump bragging about kissing and groping women without their consent.

What is Donald Trump doing here? Telling you in his own words how he treats women, she said.

Some of the main evidence against Trump came from two friends of Carroll’s who testified that she told them about the alleged assault in 1996.

To win, Trump needs you to believe that not only is E Jean Carroll lying, but that all three women perjured themselves in this case, Kaplan said.

Tacopina said that was exactly what happened and claimed the three women colluded to fabricate the charges against Trump.

The former president’s attorney said emails sent by one of the women, Carol Martin, who testified that Carroll told her about the alleged rape within days, were evidence of the conspiracy. In one of the messages, Martin criticizes Trump and says: As soon as the two were well [sic] to plot, we must redo our patriotic duty.

Lawyers for Carrolls said Martin would not have written the posts if she was part of a conspiracy or other posts in which she criticized the advice columnist for going public with the accusation after remaining silent for more two decades.

Tacopina accused Carroll of exploiting the pain and suffering of real victims of sexual abuse to bring a politically motivated lawsuit against Trump.

She abused the system by making a false statement, he said.

The former president’s lawyer said it didn’t matter that Trump didn’t testify because Carroll’s own words tore his story apart. He said she admitted it was amazing no one else was in the department store when she said she was attacked.

Tacopina said Carroll also said it was a stunning coincidence that a 2012 episode of the TV series Law & Order involved a talking character bursting into a Bergdorf Goodman dressing room as a woman tries on lingerie. and rape her.

Tacopina suggested the episode was the basis of Carrolls’ story.

Ask yourself what is the probability that someone will be raped in a lodge in Bergdorf and that the exact scenario is in a TV episode? he said.

It’s fatal. His proof. Ms Carroll called it an incredible coincidence.

Tacopina also dismissed testimony from two women who said they were assaulted by Trump. One described him grabbing her breasts and trying to put his hand under her skirt on a plane in 1979. The other said she was forcibly kissed by Trump at his Mar-a-Lago estate .

Tacopina questioned the credibility of the allegations which he said were, in any event, a distraction and designed to turn the jury against Trump.

The former president’s attorney told jurors that Carroll was asking them to convict another citizen as a rapist based on evidence that would never pass through a police investigation in a million years.

Tacopina said the former president was being asked to prove a negative while Carroll couldn’t even set a date for the attack so Trump would show he was somewhere else.

Donald Trump has no story to tell here other than to say it’s a lie, the attorney told the jury.

Kaplan dismissed accusations that Carroll and other women were lying to entrap the former president.

There is no evidence, not the slightest trace, that such a plot exists, she said.

Carrolls’ team dwelt on Trump’s reluctance to appear in court and defend his reputation against a most serious charge.

Another of Carrolls’ attorneys, Mike Ferrara, said the defense didn’t call the former president because it would hurt their case if he testified. Ferrara concluded closing arguments by saying, therefore, this is not a case, he said.

There isn’t even one, he said, because Donald Trump never looked you in the eye and denied it, he said.

