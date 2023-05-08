2023 elections in Türkiye: Erdogan against. Kilicdaroglu?















In recent years, the United States has decided to limit China's technological rise. US-led sanctions have placed unprecedented limits on Beijing's access to advanced computing chips. In response, China has accelerated its own efforts to develop its technology industry and reduce its dependence on external imports. According to Dan Wang, a technology expert and visiting scholar at Yale Law Schools Paul Tsai China Center, China's technological competitiveness relies on manufacturing capabilities. And sometimes, the Chinese strategy beats that of the Americas. Where is this new technological war going? How are other countries impacted as a result? How are they reassessing their relationship with the world's biggest economic superpowers? Join FPs Ravi Agrawal in a conversation with Wang for a discussion on China's tech rise and whether US stocks can really stop it.









Moscow has had months to prepare for a long-awaited Ukrainian counteroffensive. But as recently leaked US Department of Defense documents revealed, the West doubts that kyiv is able to make serious gains. What will the next phase of the war look like? Is Russia prepared for what kyiv is planning? Will Crimea play a role? Could the battlefield results lead to a negotiated settlement? Join military expert Dara Massicot in a conversation with FP Ravi Agrawal as the two explore the dynamics of the planned Ukrainian counteroffensive.











Politicians in Washington don't agree on much, but there is a striking bipartisan consensus on one issue: China. On both sides of the aisle there is agreement that his time spent to crack down on Beijing. But is Washington's China policy changing? Are US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan finally listening to their European counterparts and advocating for a softer approach to China? And how far will Washington go to support Taiwan? Join FP reporters in conversation with FP Editor-in-Chief Amelia Lester for an in-depth discussion on how Washington thinks about Beijing now.

