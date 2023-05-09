ASEAN officials attacked while delivering aid to Burma, Indonesian president says

Indonesia’s president has urged all parties in Burma to end the violence after a convoy including Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) officials came under attack in a ‘firefight’ while that he was delivering humanitarian aid to the country.

“Stop using force because it is the people who will become victims. This condition will not win anyone,” Indonesian President Joko Widodo said at a press conference on May 8.

Widodo said the delivery of aid by ASEAN officials had been hampered due to the attack in Burma, also known as Myanmar, but he did not elaborate. It is still unclear who carried out the attack.

“It’s very unfortunate that in the middle of the trip there was a shooting,” the Indonesian leader said, according to his office.

Widodo urged all parties in Burma to engage in dialogue to find solutions. He said the attack would not hamper ASEAN’s efforts to push for the implementation of the five-point consensus by the military junta.

The attack happened a day before the 42nd ASEAN Summit began in Labuan Bajo, Indonesia, which will continue until May 11, involving leaders from 10 member countries. Indonesia leads ASEAN this year, while Myanmar’s military junta has been barred from attending high-level ASEAN meetings.

Widodo told reporters May 7 that Burma’s implementation of the five-point consensus will be discussed at the summit. He stressed that the regional bloc “must not become a proxy for one party or one country”.

“The issue of Myanmar will be specifically discussed. Our parameter for Myanmar is a five-point consensus. We need to have a dialogue, but I am of the opinion that sanctions are not part of the solution,” he added.

The regional bloc has banned Myanmar’s military junta from attending key meetings unless it agrees to implement the five-point consensus, which includes ending violence, facilitating constructive dialogue and the authorization of a visit by an ASEAN delegation to Burma.

Several Western countries have imposed sanctions on Myanmar’s military and its companies for its crackdown on anti-coup protesters and the prosecution of ousted Nobel laureate Aung San Suu Kyi, who led the elected civilian government. in Burma.

One of the houses that were destroyed in an airstrike by the military junta in Khuafo village, north of Thantlang town, Chin state, Myanmar, on March 30, 2023. (Free Burma Rangers)

Escalation of violence in Burma

Burma has been in turmoil since the military toppled the elected government of Suu Kyis in a February 2021 coup, with violence erupting in several areas as opposition groups clash with the junta.

More than 1.6 million people in Burma have been internally displaced, with around 55,000 civilian buildings destroyed since the military coup, according to the United Nations on March 16.

About 3,000 civilians in Burma have been killed since the military took over, the UN said, adding that the casualty figures likely represent an underestimate of the reality on the ground.

UN special envoy Noeleen Heyzer said atrocities, beheadings and mutilation of the bodies of rebel fighters were recorded, as well as an escalation of violence in ethnic areas. But popular resistance persists in much of Burma.

A generation that benefited from Myanmar’s earlier openness, especially the youth, is now disillusioned, facing chronic hardship, and many feel they have no choice but to take up arms to fight. military rule, she said.

Heyzer said the military junta had escalated the use of force to include more aerial bombardments, the burning of civilian homes and other “serious human rights abuses to maintain its grip on power”. She said the junta had placed 47 townships under martial law.

“The impact of the military takeover on the country and its people has been devastating,” she added.