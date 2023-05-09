The civil rape of E. Jean Carroll, the fraud case against Donald Trump will be before the jury tomorrow





E. Jean Carroll arrives in Manhattan federal court in New York on Monday for closing arguments in his case against Donald Trump. Photo by Louis Lanzano/UPI | License picture

May 8 (UPI) — Lawyer for E. Jean Carroll delivered an impassioned closing argument Monday in her federal lawsuit against former President Donald Trump, saying she gave “courageous” testimony against a powerful businessman who sexually assaulted other women in the same way . path.

The jury of six men and three women is considering Carroll’s defamation and assault claims, as well as potential monetary damages.

Lawyer Roberta Kaplan said Carroll, a columnist for Elle magazine at the time of the encounter in the 1990s, accused Trump of raping her client the way he privately bragged in the tapes. Access Hollywood before his election in 2016. These tapes were later released to the public.

Kaplan told the jury that this was not a “he said, she said” case of dueling views over the same incident, but rather confirmed by the people Carroll confided in after the incident. incident and other women who said the former president assaulted them in the same way. .

“Three different women, decades apart, but one behavior,” Kaplan told the jury. “In this regard, what happened to E. Jean Carroll is not unique.”

Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff testified at Carroll’s trial that they were similarly sexually assaulted by Trump.

Kaplan then pointed to the Access Hollywood tape that nearly derailed Trump’s 2016 presidential bid, in which he described a rude treatment of women that the former president and his supporters later described as simply boastful speech in the cloakrooms.

“What is Donald Trump doing here? said Kaplan. “He tells you in his own words how he treats women. That’s his modus operandi.”

Trump, who chose not to testify in his own defense, denied that the incident happened and that he did not know Carroll. Her lawyers had tried to poke holes in Carroll’s story, pointing to her testimony that she could not remember when the incident took place and had not taken legal action at the time.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina said the case against Trump was politically motivated and used to sell a book written by Carroll. He told the jury to disregard his notions about the former president and focus on the facts of the case.

“People have very strong feelings about Donald Trump,” he said. “There’s a secret time and place to do it. It’s called a ballot box in an election.”

Tacopina was warned to stop referring to an episode of Law & Order, which Trump’s team said included allegations similar to those made against their client by Carroll. Judge Kaplan also told the jury to ignore Tacopina’s accusation that Carroll was influenced to file a lawsuit by attorney George Conway, The New York Times reports.

Lawyers for Carroll and Trump closed their cases last Thursday, with U.S. District Judge Lewis Kaplan giving Trump until Sunday to reconsider his decision not to testify and reopen the case. Trump, while golfing in Europe last week, suggested he would return to face his accusers.

The jury will receive instructions on the law on Tuesday before entering into deliberation.

Judge Lewis Kaplan is unrelated to attorney Roberta Kaplan.

