Johnson confronted King’s plan on Rwanda, claims former press chief | King Charles III

Boris Johnson has confronted King Charles, essentially blaming him for calling Rwanda’s asylum policy appalling, according to former No 10 communications director Guto Harri. The couple reportedly had a disagreement at a Commonwealth summit in the East African country in June 2022 after reports the monarch, who was then Prince of Wales, criticized the plan to deport people traveling across the Channel to Rwanda. Writing in the Daily Mail, Harri said Johnson told him he had come down pretty hard on Charles for his criticism of politics. Johnson has challenged his longtime ally account as inaccurate, with a source saying he regrets any comments about conversations with the Royal Family. Harri added that the former Tory leader had also warned Charles against giving a speech expressing regret over slavery, fearing it would lead to demands for financial reparations. Charles continued the speech. At the time, Johnson described his chat with the Prince of Wales as a good old chinwag that covered a lot of ground. Harri, a former BBC journalist who joined the Number 10 press team in February 2022 and left in September, wrote: What actually happened was less friendly. I went pretty hard at it, he told me at the time, basically facing the prince and confronting him about what he had said, as unelected royalty, about the actions of a democratically elected government. Prince Charles has been arrested. He had obviously expressed some criticism, and although he tried to play it down, Boris pointed out the obvious, [saying]: If you haven’t said so, we both know your men could call the papers and kill the story. The fact that they didn’t speaks volumes. Johnson attended the Kings coronation on Saturday with his wife, Carrie, along with other former prime ministers, including John Major, David Cameron and Liz Truss. Harri, who detailed his time in Downing Street for a new podcast series for Global Player, claimed Charles and Johnson had a rocky relationship which stemmed from the latter being accused of being late for a meeting with the prince when he was Mayor of London. . Relations never fully recovered and Charles will be relieved that Boris left No 10 before taking the throne, he added in his article for the Mail. A source close to Johnson told the newspaper: Boris Johnson does not acknowledge this account and it is inaccurate. It does not accurately reflect any conversation. We will never comment on these matters and Mr Johnson deplores any attempt to do so. PA Media contributed to this report

