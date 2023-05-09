Pradani Narendra Modi became spokesperson for Adani says KT Rama Rao





Peddapalli: Speaking strongly to the Prime Minister for not doing enough for the people, IT Minister KT Rama Rao said Narendra Modi had become Adani’s spokesman and handed over the country’s wealth to business man. Modi had claimed he would double the farmers’ wealth but doubled their problems and the price of LPG rose due to Modis’ incompetence, Rama Rao said. He participated in Ramagundam Nava Nirmana Sabha at Godavarikhani Jawahar Lal Nehru Stadium on Monday. Speaking on the occasion, he said Modi failed to deliver on his promise to give away two crore jobs. BJP state chairman Bandi Sanjay is expected to ask the Center to donate Rs 10,000 per acre to rain-affected farmers in the state, he said. The minister inquired why four blocks of coal were not given to Singareni in the mode of appointment. The center adopts one policy for Telangana and another policy for Gujarat. If Modi is honest, the states’ coal blocks should be given to SCCL. The Minister added that CM KCR has kept all the promises made to Singareni workers. Singareni workers were no different from border soldiers. The role of Singareni workers during the Telangana movement was unforgettable. After Telangana became a reality, 19,260 workers were recruited from Singareni, raised the retirement age and increased the bonus by 18% to 27, he said. Ramagundam MLA Korukanti Chander has followed in the footsteps of KCR since 2001. Rs 300 crore of development works executed in Ramagundam constituency. MP Chander has always worked to solve the problems of Ramagundam residents, KTR noted. The CM granted medical school to Ramagundam with Chander’s efforts. CM KCR has a special love for this region. CM KCR also recalled this area on the day of the inauguration of the Secretariat, Rama Rao said. Ramagundam industrial park sanction would be taken in two months. With the cooperation of CM KCR, there have been major changes at Singareni which has become ideal for Coal India. Through the Kaleshwaram project, CM decided to donate water to 45 lakh acres. The situation before the advent of Telangana should be observed by people today. There was no electricity or water, now there is 24 hour electricity, water from Mission Bhagiratha comes to every house. Without the BRS, Congress and BJP leaders would not have positions in their parties. Revanth Reddy is asking for a chance he should be ashamed to ask, don’t believe leaders who have not helped farmers for the past 55 years, the minister noted. Ministers Mahmood Ali, Koppula Ishwar, Indrakaran Reddy, Chief Whip Banu Prasada Rao, Whip Balka Suman, MPs Korukanti Chander, Diwakar Rao, Dasari Manohar Reddy and others were present.

