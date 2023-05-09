Trump bans posting evidence in silent money case on social media





The New York state judge presiding over the criminal case against Donald Trump on Monday issued an order barring the former president from posting certain evidence from the case on social media.

Judge Juan Merchan largely sided with Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg in limiting what Trump can publicly disclose about the prosecution’s new evidence before the case goes to trial.

The order states that “any material and information provided by the people to the defense pursuant to their discovery obligations…shall be used solely for the purpose of preparing a defense in this matter.”

Merchan’s order said anyone with access to evidence given to Trump’s team by state prosecutors must not copy, broadcast or disclose the material to third parties, including social media platforms, without prior court approval.

It also points to Trump, saying he is only permitted to review prosecutors’ sensitive “limited release materials” in the presence of his attorneys and “will not be permitted to independently copy, photograph, transcribe, or otherwise possess.” documents of limited circulation”.

Additionally, the order bars Trump from reviewing “cellphone forensic images of witnesses,” although his lawyers can show him “approved portions” of the images after obtaining permission from the judge.

Trump’s attorneys and the prosecutors’ office did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Monday.

The decision largely follows the prosecutors office’s request for a protective order, which Trump’s lawyers have complained is extremely restrictive.

Prosecutors had argued they needed safeguards to protect the integrity of the documents, saying the risk of Trump using them improperly is substantial.

Donald J. Trump has a long and perhaps singular history of attacking witnesses, investigators, prosecutors, trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in lawsuits against him, putting these people and their families in considerable danger, the prosecutor’s office argued in a court filing last month.

Prosecutors had stressed that they weren’t seeking a gag order against Trump, a 2024 presidential candidate, they just wanted to make sure he wasn’t abusing their evidence.

The defendant has a constitutional right to speak publicly about this case, and the people are not seeking to infringe that right, according to their filing.

Trump’s lawyers argued in a filing last week that the prosecutor’s proposed order would do just that.

The people’s proposed protective order undermines President Trump’s First Amendment right to freely discuss his own character and qualifications for federal office and the First Amendment rights of the American people to hear the version of the President Trump’s story, he said.

Merchan said in Monday’s order that prosecutors had shown “good cause” for their request.

Trump was charged last month with 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels and another woman near the end of his 2016 presidential campaign to stop them from discuss their business allegations with him. He pleaded not guilty and said he did not have an extramarital affair.

Trump has argued that Bragg and the judge are biased against him, and his attorneys filed paperwork last week asking for the case to be moved to federal court. The request is pending.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.nbcnews.com/politics/donald-trump/trump-barred-posting-evidence-hush-money-case-social-media-rcna83444 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos