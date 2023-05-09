New Xi Jinping-Trudeau chapter, Canada expels Chinese diplomats





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – A hot situation has arisen between China and Canada. Ottawa announced the expulsion of a diplomat from Beijing on Monday (05/08/2023). He was accused of attempting to intimidate a Canadian MP and his family. This stems from criticism directed at Beijing. “Canada has decided to declare Mr. Zhao Wei persona non grata,” Foreign Minister Melanie Joly said in a statement. AFP. ADVERTISEMENT SCROLL TO RESTRICT CONTENT “I am clear,” he added. “We will not tolerate any form of foreign interference in our internal affairs. Diplomats in Canada have been warned that if they engage in this type of behavior they will be sent home.” Previously, newspapers Globe and Mail contains news about Canadian MP, Michael Chong. Chinese intelligence services are accused of plotting to target Chong and his relatives in Hong Kong with a sanctions vote in February 2021. This ties into Chong’s criticism of the Chinese government’s behavior in the Muslim-majority region of Xinjiang, including the Uyghur ethnic group, which he calls genocide. The diplomatic official at the Chinese consulate in Toronto, Zhao Wei, was allegedly involved in the plot. “It was almost certainly intended to make this MP a ‘role model,’ to deter others from taking an anti-China stance,” the report said, citing a Canadian Security Intelligence Service document with an unnamed official source. The government of Prime Minister (PM) Justin Trudeau was initially called upon to turn a blind eye. But last week, the call for Chinese guys in Canada was made. China itself condemned this, President Xi Jinping’s state called it a “slander and defamation” by Canada. The Chinese Foreign Ministry has denied any wrongdoing. The Bamboo Curtain insisted the scandal was “blown up by some Canadian politicians and media”. The pressure on the Canadian government over the importance of being tough on China has emerged since the issue of Beijing trying to influence the 2019 and 2021 Canadian elections came to light. Although also denied by China, these allegations have been the subject of parliamentary committee hearings and other investigations. It’s hot on the G20 Previously at the G20 in Bali, relations between the two countries have also warmed up. Around this time, the two leaders went viral because of the moment at the top. In the one-minute video that went viral, shared by the @_mm85 Twitter account in November 2022, Xi Jinping showed his displeasure with the attitude of Trudeau, who was deemed to have leaked their conversation to the media. He also pointed out with a disappointed gesture that this was not how the conversation was going. “Everything we talked about was leaked in the newspapers, it’s inappropriate,” Xi said. Meanwhile, Trudeau had made a “defense” regarding the leak of this information to the media. “We believe in free, open and honest dialogue,” he said. However, Xi interrupted Trudeau’s words by saying they needed to realign perceptions. “Let’s get the terms first,” Xi said before shaking hands with Trudeau and walking away. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article Japan investigates China’s ‘ghost’ police bureau, also at RI (sef/sef)



Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbcindonesia.com/news/20230509063857-4-435612/babak-baru-xi-jinping-trudeau-kanada-usir-diplomat-china The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos