Pakistani military denounces former Prime Minister Imran Khan for irresponsible and baseless allegations against an ISI officer





By Press Trust of India: Pakistan’s military on Monday slammed Imran Khan for his ‘highly irresponsible and groundless’ allegations against a serving ISI officer without any evidence as a new war of words erupted between the powerful army and the former prime minister.

In a strong statement, Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) – the military’s media wing – also said Khan’s “fabricated and malicious allegations are extremely unfortunate, deplorable and unacceptable”. “It has been a consistent pattern over the past year, where military and intelligence agency officials are targeted with innuendo and sensational propaganda in pursuit of political goals,” he said.

The statement came two days after the 70-year-old former cricketer-turned-politician at a rally on Saturday accused General Faisal Naseer of the Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) spy agency of orchestrating plans to assassinate him.

“We call on the relevant politician to use legal channels and stop making false allegations. The institution reserves the right to take legal action against manifestly false and dishonest statements and propaganda,” the ISPR said.

READ ALSO | Imran Khan released on bail in EC case; Defense Minister Khawaja Asif says Pakistan has defaulted; more

Earlier, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif blamed the Pakistani leader of Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for “defaming and threatening” the military and intelligence agencies.

“Imran Niazi’s act of regularly slandering and threatening the Pakistani military and intelligence agency for petty political gain is highly condemnable. His allegations without any evidence against General Faisal Naseer and the officers of our intelligence agency cannot be allowed and will not be tolerated,” he tweeted on Sunday.

Sharif criticized Khan for alleging that ISI Major General Naseer, who allegedly tried to kill him twice, was also involved in the brutal murder of veteran journalist Arshad Sharif.

Arshad Sharif, who was critical of the military, was shot dead by police in Kenya days last October after fleeing the country, citing death threats from security agencies. Arshad Sharif’s murder has sparked outrage in Pakistan.

Kenyan police in an initial report said the 49-year-old was shot dead in a moving vehicle in a case of mistaken identity.

Khan had earlier accused General Naseer, along with Prime Minister Sharif and Home Minister Rana Sanaullah, of attempting to murder his life in November last year in Wazirabad, Punjab province, where he had been shot three times in the leg.

“As someone who has suffered two assassination attempts in the past few months, may I dare to ask the SS (Shehbaz Sharif) the following question” and raised several critical questions about the role of army officials, Khan asked.

READ ALSO | ‘Pakistan humiliated’: Imran Khan slams Bilawal Bhutto for India visit

Khan asked if he, as a citizen, had the right to name those “I think they were responsible for the assassination attacks on me?”, and followed by a question, “Why did I been denied my legal and constitutional right to file an FIR?” Then he raised the crucial issue of the appeal of any member of the military if they were involved in breaking the law. “Does the SS (Shehbaz Sharif) tweet mean that military officers are above the law or can’t commit crimes? If we allege that one of them has committed a crime, how is the institution slandered? Khan asked.

He also asked who was powerful enough to sabotage the Wazirabad Joint Investigation Team while his PTI government was in power in Punjab province.

Khan was ousted from power in April after losing a vote of no confidence in his leadership, which he said was part of a US-led plot targeting him over his foreign policy decisions independent on Russia, China and Afghanistan.

Khan, who came to power in 2018, is the only Pakistani prime minister to have been ousted in a vote of no confidence in parliament.

He has since criticized the military, as he alleged his withdrawal was not possible without a nod from the powerful establishment, a charge denied by the military.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatoday.in/world/story/pakistan-army-slams-imran-khan-irresponsible-baseless-allegations-against-isi-officer-2376600-2023-05-09 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos