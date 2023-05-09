Trump banned in Stormy Daniels case from revealing evidence





Former President Donald Trump boards his plane after speaking at a campaign event in Manchester, New Hampshire on April 27, 2023.

Jabin Botsford | The Washington Post | Getty Images

A judge on Monday banned former President Donald Trump from releasing evidence and other documents related to an ongoing criminal case against him in New York, where he is accused of falsifying business documents related to a payment silent in 2016 to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Judge Juan Merchan also barred Trump from viewing evidence in the case other than in the presence of his lawyers. The ex-president is not authorized to copy the material.

The Manhattan District Attorney’s Office requested the protective order due to concerns that Trump was “inappropriately” using the material or posting the information on social media or elsewhere.

A prosecutor at a hearing last week in Manhattan Supreme Court called the risk “substantial.”

Trump’s attorneys objected to the request, which relates to so-called discovery material, documents, correspondence and other items exchanged between opposing parties in a pretrial court case.

Trump, who is the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, was arraigned last month in the case. He pleaded not guilty.

Her former lawyer, Michael Cohen, shortly before the 2016 presidential election, paid Daniels, whose legal name is Stephanie Clifford, $130,000 to silence her about an alleged sex date with Trump. years earlier.

Trump denies having sex with Daniels, but reimbursed Cohen for the payoff, which was allegedly for legal fees in business records.

In the prosecution’s motion for a protective order, assistant DA Catherine McCaw wrote, “Donald J. Trump has a long and perhaps singular history of attacks on witnesses, investigators, prosecutors , trial jurors, grand jurors, judges and others involved in legal proceedings against him, putting those individuals and their families at considerable risk.”

Merchan, in his order Monday, wrote that any materials provided by the prosecutor’s office to Trump’s attorneys “will be used solely for the purpose of preparing a defense in this case.”

“Anyone who receives the Covered Materials shall not copy, distribute or disclose the Covered Materials, in any form or by any means, to any third party”, which includes posting the Materials on social media sites, Merchan wrote.

The judge also said the names and credentials of AD employees in the case, other than sworn law enforcement personnel, AD aides and expert witnesses, would be delayed. until the start of jury selection.

