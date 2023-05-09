Trump’s rape trial for the trial of E. Jean Carroll has closing arguments





Writer E. Jean Carroll arrives for his civil lawsuit against former President Donald Trump in Manhattan Federal Court in New York City, May 8, 2023.

A lawyer for writer E. Jean Carroll told jurors Monday that Donald Trump followed a ‘playbook’ he had to kiss and grope women without their consent before raping Carroll in the locker room of a big business. New York store in the mid-1990s.

“You have to hold him accountable for what he did,” Carroll’s attorney Roberta Kaplan said as she delivered closing argument to jurors in the U.S. District Court in Manhattan for a civil trial, where Trump is charged with assault and defamation. the writer.

Trump attorney Joseph Tacopina, in his own summary, called Carroll’s case “a scam”, arguing that “the evidence in this case shows that what E. Jean Carroll did was an affront to justice. “.

“She abused the system by making a false claim for money, status and political reasons,” Tacopina said. “She downplays real rape and exploits real pain and suffering and we can’t let her enjoy millions of dollars.”

The trial is taking place as Trump, the leading contender for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination, faces multiple criminal investigations.

About two dozen women have publicly accused Trump of sexual misconduct over the years.

But Carroll’s lawsuit, which was filed when he was president, is the first such complaint to go to trial. Two other women testified during the trial that Trump groped them in separate incidents years ago.

“When America voted for Trump, we all knew how he treated women,” said Michael Ferrara, another attorney for Carroll, in a rebuttal to Tacopina.

“America voted for him anyway,” Ferrara said.

Kaplan, arguing that what happened to Carroll is part of Trump’s longstanding behavior, showed jurors a clip from the “Access Hollywood” tape in which he bragged in 2005 about touching women without their consent.

“I just start kissing them. It’s like a magnet. Just kissing. I’m not even waiting. And when you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything. Grab them by the p– – y. You can do anything,” Trump said on the tape, recorded for an appearance on that entertainment show.

Kaplan told jurors, “What is he doing here? He’s telling you in his own words his modus operandi, his MO…he kissed them without their consent.”

“The evidence overwhelmingly shows that he followed that playbook and in the locker room he caught [Carroll] by the p—y,” she said.

In his deposition in the case, Trump told Kaplan that “unfortunately or fortunately” for “millions of years” stars have been able to sexually grope women without asking permission first.

Former Elle magazine advice columnist E. Jean Carroll watches former President Donald Trump’s video deposition unfold in court during a civil lawsuit in which Carroll accuses Trump of raping her in the locker room of a department store in the mid-1990s and defamation, in New York, May 4, 2023, in this courtroom sketch.

“He actually used the word ‘luckily’ to describe a sexual assault,” Kaplan told jurors.

“Who would say ‘luckily’? Someone who thinks they’re a star,” Kaplan said. “He thinks stars like him can get away with it.”

Carroll testified earlier in the trial that the former president raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in Manhattan after having a chance encounter at that store.

Trump, 76, denies raping Carroll, now 79, and accused her of making up the story for political and financial reasons.

He also repeatedly said that Carroll was “not my type”.

But Kaplan showed jurors on Monday a video of Trump’s deposition taken last fall. He was asked about a photo of him, Carroll, her then-husband, and Ivana Trump, Trump’s then-wife, at a 1980s event.

“It’s Marla,” Trump says on that tape of the photo, identifying Carroll as his other ex-wife, Marla Maples.

Kaplan told jurors on Monday: “He pointed to Ms. Carroll, who he says is not his type, and mistook her for Marla Maples.”

Carroll “is exactly his type and he said it twice and only changed when his lawyer pointed it out,” Kaplan said. “He made up an excuse for why he made a mistake, saying it was fuzzy, and you know it’s not fuzzy at all… E. Jean Carroll is a former cheerleader for the Indiana was exactly his type.”

An image that was tendered as an exhibit in the Carroll v. Trump, in which E. Jean Carroll, a former Elle magazine advice columnist, accuses former President Donald Trump of raping her in a department store dressing room in the mid-1990s and of defamation. , which was obtained by Reuters on May 5, 2023.

Trump’s attorney, Tacopina, in his summary noted that “people have strong opinions about Donald Trump.” But he argued they should act on those feelings at the “ballot box”, not to decide the merits of the case.

“Apply the facts of the law … the rule of law regardless of the name of the accused,” Tacopina said.

“They want you to hate him enough to ignore the facts and focus on something other than the story,” he said.

The defense attorney scoffed at the idea that Trump, whom he called ‘one of the most famous people in New York’, would attack Carroll at a department store just down the street from his home at Trump Tower, putting his career in jeopardy.

“He goes to a department store and risks it all and hopes no one hears him punching someone against the wall?” Tacopina argued.

Tacopina also argued that Carroll “never planned on taking legal action until George Conway got hold of her.”

Carroll testified that after she went public with her rape claim against Trump in a 2019 magazine article, conservative attorney Conway encouraged her to think “seriously” about suing the former president. Trump’s avowed enemy Conway and his wife, former Trump White House adviser Kellyanne Conway, jointly announced they would be divorcing in March.

“We say it didn’t happen because it didn’t happen,” Tacopina said, referring to the rape allegation.

“How do you prove a negative result? How do you prove you didn’t? ” he said.

Trump, unlike Carroll, did not appear in person for the trial.

The judge handling the case had given Tacopina until Sunday afternoon to reverse his decision not to call Trump to testify in his own defense. But that deadline passed without the lawyer telling the judge that Trump would speak on Monday.

Trump was criminally charged last month by the Manhattan District Attorney for allegedly falsifying business documents related to a 2016 silent payment his then-attorney made to porn star Stormy Daniels before the elections that year.

He pleaded not guilty in this case.

Trump also faces multiple criminal investigations for his efforts to overturn his 2020 election loss to President Joe Biden, and for failing to return government records, many of them classified, when he left the House. White.

Correction: This story has been updated to reflect that E. Jean Carroll, Roberta Kaplan, spoke during closing arguments before jurors in the civil trial. An earlier version of the story misspelled Kaplan’s name.

