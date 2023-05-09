Prime Minister Modi ahead of Karnataka elections

Following the end of the high-tension campaign for the May 10 parliamentary elections in Karnataka, Prime Minister Narendra Modi assured the people of the state on Tuesday that he considers their dreams his own.

In a video posted on the official Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Twitter account, Prime Minister Modi said, “Every Kannadiga’s dream is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution. Highlighting the important role of Karnataka in the country’s economy, the Prime Minister said, “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. Soon, we must ensure that India is among the top three economies in the world. This is only possible when Karnataka’s economy is growing at a rapid pace.

Hailing the 3.5-year tenure of the dual-powered government of Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi said, “The decisive, focused and forward-thinking approach of the BJP government is contributing significantly to the economy of Karnataka.”

“Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of 90,000 crore has been witnessed every year. However, under previous governments, Karnataka has seen an annual foreign investment of around 30,000 crore. This is the BJP’s commitment to the youth of Karnataka,” the Prime Minister added.

Reiterating the party’s commitment to the development of the state, Prime Minister Modi said, “The BJP government will work with the utmost loyalty to improve infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve the quality of life in villages and towns and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and young people.

“We want Katnataka to be number one in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number one in education, employment and entrepreneurship. The BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number one in agriculture. The heritage and cultural competence of Karnataka has been revered,” he added.

“For making Karnataka number one, I ask you all to vote as responsible citizens on May 10,” Prime Minister Modi added.

The three major political parties in the state – the BJP, Congress and the Janata Dal-Secular (JDS) have gone out of their way to woo voters, making promises and throwing accusations at each other to secure a majority in the 224-seat State Assembly. .

The Karnataka assembly will go to the polls on May 10 and counting will take place on May 13. The majority to form the government is 113 seats.

The BJP, which faces an air of anti-incumbent factor, is eyeing a second term in the state and has expressed confidence in staying in power with a full majority.

Lingayat and Vokkaliga voters will play a major role in the elections. The Lingayats represent 17% of the population and the Vokkaligas 11%.

Significantly, Karnataka is the only southern state where the BJP is in power.

With high-profile leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah campaigning for the party, the BJP has deployed all its forces to bolster its base of support.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke at 19 public meetings and held six road shows. Amit Shah organized 16 public rallies and 14 roadshows. BJP leader JP Nadda held 10 public meetings and 16 roadshows.

The turbulent election campaign of the leaders of various political parties saw the BJP allow Union Ministers and Chief Ministers of the BJP led states to campaign with full force in Karnataka while the Congress campaign saw Rahul Gandhi camping in the state for 20 days and top party leaders like Well Priyanka Gandhi Vadra trying to improve party prospects in Karnataka.

Uniform Civil Code (UCC), National Register of Citizens (NRC) and repeal of job reservations for Muslims are some of the promises secured by the BJP in its manifesto.

Congress in its manifesto promises to bring back the Muslim quota, higher reservations for different classes, cash distributions and freebies.