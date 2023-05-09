Read the New Gag Order muzzling Trump in his Hush-Money case





A New York state judge muzzled Trump with a social media gag order in his secret money indictment. Judge Juan Merchan, whom Trump railed against on Truth Social, issued the order on Monday. Trump will be allowed to see “limited” evidence but will not be able to discuss or publicly disclose the material. Loading Something is loading.

A New York judge has banned Donald Trump from posting evidence on social media in his ongoing ‘hush-money’ case after prosecutors accused the former president of having a history of witness targeting.

State Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan responded to prosecutors’ request this week by issuing a social media gagging order against the former president, who faces criminal charges stemming from allegations that he oversaw silent payments to adult film star Stormy Daniels.

On April 4, Trump was indicted on 34 counts of falsifying business records. Prosecutors allege he concealed a $130,000 non-disclosure payment just two weeks before the 2016 election in order to silence porn star Stormy Daniels about an alleged affair between the two. Trump has denied the affair and any wrongdoing.

Merchan’s order on Monday comes as Trump’s legal team attempts to transfer the state’s criminal case to federal court. The order also bars Trump from publicly discussing details of witnesses involved in the case or any other evidence prosecutors plan to use against him.

The judge said Trump would be allowed to see “limited” evidence in the presence of his attorneys, but the court order explicitly prohibited Trump, or anyone else involved in the case, from copying, transcribing or photograph the material.

After his indictment in March, Trump took to Truth Social, where he railed against Merchan, saying the judge “HATES ME” and accusing the judge’s wife of being “anti-Trump.”

During Trump’s arraignment on April 4, prosecutors warned the former president had previously made threatening and insulting comments toward Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg, but refused to seek an order. gag official at the time.

Three weeks later, in a hearing that Trump notably skipped, prosecutors changed their tune, asking for a formal protective order around the case. Trump attorney Joe Tacopina called the request “extreme” earlier this month and said any gag order should be applied equally to all parties, including prosecutors.

Monday’s order prohibits anyone with access to evidence in the case from broadcasting or disclosing it without court approval.

Some of that evidence includes contact information for witnesses and photos from inside the home belonging to star witness Michael Cohen, Insider previously reported.

Read the four-page court order:

