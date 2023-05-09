Politics
Tourist boat capsizes in southern India; at least 22 dead
NEW DELHI — A double-decker boat carrying more than 30 passengers capsized Sunday evening off a beach in southern India and more than 22 people, including children, died, officials said.
Police officer Abdul Nazar said rescue teams expected to recover more bodies from inside the boat after pulling it ashore from the muddy waters. He said India’s National Disaster Response Force and Indian Coast Guard personnel were engaged in rescue operations and trying to trace those still missing.
The tourist boat capsized near the Poorappuzha river estuary in Tanur, a coastal town in Malappuram district of Kerala state, and most of the passengers were tourists. Nazar said authorities are investigating the cause of the crash and it appears the boat capsized due to overcrowding.
Among the dead were children who had come for a ride on the boat during their school holidays, Sports Minister V. Abdurahiman told the Press Trust of India news agency, adding that four people in critical condition had been admitted to hospital.
The state chief minister, who will visit the area on Monday, tweeted his condolences to the families of the victims and urged district authorities to oversee the rescue.
Monday has been declared an official day of mourning, PTI reported, citing a government statement.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he was saddened by the loss of life and announced compensation to the families of the victims in a tweet.
Shipping accidents are common in India, where many ships are overcrowded and have inadequate safety equipment.
In September 2020, 12 people drowned when a tourist boat capsized on the swollen Godavari River in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh. In May 2018, 30 people died when a boat capsized in the same area.
