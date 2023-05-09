Jury to decide if Donald Trump raped and defamed E. Jean Carroll – Mother Jones





Lawyers for both sides in Donald Trump’s civil sexual assault and defamation lawsuit presented their final pleas to the jury on Monday, with rival attorneys for Trump and E. Jean Carroll, the writer who says Trump raped her in a department store dressing room in 1996, talking for hours, trying to sum up their cases.

Carroll’s attorneys said Trump wanted jurors to believe that not only was she lying, but also two friends who testified that Carroll told them about the alleged attack at the time it happened, two other women who testified about similar experiences with Trump and several witnesses who testified that Carroll’s recollection of the Bergdorf Goodman department store, where Carroll says the attack took place, was accurate. “It’s not a he said, she said,” Roberta Kaplan, one of Carroll’s attorneys, told jurors. “That’s what Donald Trump is saying versus what the 11 witnesses said in that chair over there.”

“For you to find for him, you have to conclude that Donald Trump, the relentless liar, is the only person in this courtroom who told the truth,” she added.

Kaplan said Trump actually wanted jurors to believe that all of these people had concocted a giant conspiracy, a “big lie” to get Trump for political reasons. “I’m sorry, seriously?” she said mockingly. “It’s just ridiculous. There is no evidence, not the slightest trace, that a conspiracy exists.

“Locker room conversations can be rude. It was not this. This video is a confession.

But that’s exactly what Trump’s attorney, Joe Tacopina, claimed during his nearly two-and-a-half-hour closing argument. It meandered at times, eventually letting out a screaming crescendo, calling Carroll a liar and insisting there was indeed a conspiracy against his client. Tacopina’s strategy seemed to involve casting doubt in every way possible, as he offered a variety of ways the plot could have developed and blamed various people, primarily Carroll. He claimed the Trump accuser and her two friends, Lisa Bernbach and Carol Martin, the ones who testified she told them about the incident soon after, concocted a story because they hated Trump for his politics.

Until she started working on her 2019 book, Carroll argues, Bernbach and Martin were the only people she had spoken to in the decades following the assault. “She told two very, very close friends to go along with a story that started out as a book,” Tacopina told jurors. “They hated it with a passion and never thought it would go any further.”

Tacopina said that after Carroll met with Republican operative George Conway, a prominent anti-Trump Republican who Tacopina repeatedly mislabeled a “Democratic attorney”, Conway “tricked” him and convinced her to pursue. The lawyer focused on a text Martin had sent to another friend in 2021, discussing Carroll’s involvement in an initially unsuccessful New York bill that would have given victims of sexual assault a window of protection. a year to prosecute their attackers, no matter how old the incident. The bill passed the following year, allowing Carroll to sue Trump. In the text, Martin had complained that Carroll was celebrating something that “didn’t really happen.”

Tacopina said the post referenced Carroll’s history of assault. But his lawyers countered that he was referring to the passage of the bill, which had yet to happen.

Carroll’s attorneys spent most of their closing argument focusing on a similar theme to their opening that Trump has a modus operandi with women. He used it in his alleged attack on Carroll, they said, and several others who testified to alleged assaults; Trump described it himself in the infamous Access Hollywood tape.

Carroll previously testified that she met Trump at Bergdorf Goodman, across from Trump Tower, in the early spring of 1996. Carroll said that after asking him to help find a gift for a wife, they wandered around the store flirting, then he drove her. in a dressing room where he suddenly rushed on her, pinning her against the wall, kissing her forcefully and grabbing her genitals before raping her.

Two witnesses told their own similar stories to the jury: One is journalist Natasha Stoynoff, who said Trump grabbed her and pushed her against the wall and kissed her at Mar-a-Lago. The other is Jessica Leeds, who alleges Trump grabbed her, groped her and forcefully kissed her as they sat next to each other on a plane. Carroll’s attorneys also repeatedly played the Access Hollywood tape, in which Trump was caught on a hot mic bragging about how he took a woman shopping and tried to seduce her and suggesting he sometimes approaches the women he desires by kissing them and grabbing their genitals.

“I’m a father of two girls, I would never tell a real rape victim how she should act,” Tacopina said.

Tacopina tried to downplay the tape, calling it an example of “locker room talk,” but Carroll’s attorney, Mike Ferrara, begged to differ: “I have another word for it. It was a confession,” he said. “Locker room conversations can be rude. That wasn’t it. This video is a confession.”

Tacopina also defended himself to jurors over a testy exchange he had with Carroll when she was on the stand, in which he pressed her to find out why she hadn’t shouted during the test. alleged assault. Carroll said she didn’t need an apology. As I wrote before, Carroll turned the tables on Tacopina that day:

Women who don’t show up, one of the reasons they don’t show up is because they’re all asked, why didn’t you scream? Carroll said, his voice rising. Some women scream, some don’t. It silences them.

You better have a good excuse for why you didn’t yell; if you don’t scream, you haven’t been raped, Carroll continued, mocking her line of questioning. I’m telling you, he raped me whether I screamed or not!

On Monday, Tacopina insisted he wasn’t wrong to ask Carroll why she didn’t yell or call the police.

“I am the father of two daughters. I would never tell a real rape victim how she should act,” Tacopina said.

Ferrara fired back after Tacopina spoke: “It looks like the defense has this idea of ​​the perfect rape victim,” he said. “The perfect rape victim never flirts. The perfect rape victim always screams. The prefect victim of rape never returns to where he was raped. The perfect rape victim tells the police about it but never talks about it in public. In their version, a perfect rape victim burns all the clothes she was wearing, and never laughs again, never tries to hold her rapist responsible. This is the defense’s outdated view, as false as it is offensive.

The jury will receive its final instructions to the jury on Tuesday morning and begin its deliberations. They will be asked to determine both whether Trump assaulted Carroll and whether he defamed her when he called her a liar and said she was ‘not my type’ after she was become public.

On the first question, assault jurors will decide based on the preponderance of the evidence, a standard far lower than that used in criminal cases. It is enough for the jurors to conclude that Trump more likely than not assaulted Carroll. If they find Trump responsible, they will then decide whether Trump defamed her, with a slightly higher standard of proof, and decide how much money, if any, Carroll is entitled to. In closing arguments, Carroll’s attorneys said they were not asking for a specific sum because Carroll said his case was not about money, but about restoring his reputation.

