A new world of global threats requires a new strategic lexicon

Over time, things wear out. Cars, cell phones, hips, knees and other low joints often need to be replaced. This process also applies to words.

For roughly seven decades, a common American strategic lexicon has persisted. Containmenta product of the early Cold War, deterrence and his cousin MAD for mutual assured destruction, defense, and the whole family of proliferation — including no-, counter- and anti- — were at the heart of this strategic dictionary. But are they still relevant?

The containment was intended to prevent the Soviet Union from expanding westward beyond its borders and those of its satellite states comprising the the Warsaw Pact. Deterrence and MAD were designed to prevent an existential Thermonuclear World War III between East and West. And family proliferation was meant to limit the spread of weapons of mass destruction. Everything reflected that bipolar conflict.

Much of this world has disappeared or undergone tectonic change. The United States now faces two main challengers. China is an emerging economic and military superpower. Russia is an energy and nuclear superpower that has started a war on NATO’s borders.

But the lockdown didn’t work. China is threatening Taiwan and encroaches on its neighbours’ access to international waters. It is expanding its global military presence. And paramount chief Xi Jinping is trying to become a key global influencer, possibly replacing the US and, of course, Russia grasped parts of Georgia in 2008 and Crimea in 2014, and attacked Ukraine last year.

While some might argue that deterrence avoided nuclear war and that Taiwan was not invaded by China, that is a very flimsy argument. Likewise, nine states possess nuclear weapons, and several others have short-term escape potential. What do these realities mean for the strategic lexicon?

First, the old MAD was replaced by a new MADD for massive attacks of disruption and destruction, both by man and nature. On the latter, the COVID-19 pandemic And climate change have caused more death and destruction than many wars. National security must encompass these threats and dangers as much as those posed by traditional state and non-state actors.

Second, deterrence has become what I call “triterrence”. During the Cold War, the analogy of two scorpions in a bottle was used. Today, metaphorically, there are three scorpions, others seeking to enter. The consequences are profound. Nuclear targeting is an example. Where are these scorpions targeting and where will they target their weapons? And what about the conventional aspects when the technology offers extraordinary capabilities?

Third, operationally, containment needs replacing. Using MADD, which combines the existential threat of thermonuclear war and the existential dangers posed by nature—regardless of the view of climate change—as the foundations of national security will also modernize the strategic lexicon. THE aim of MADD must be to prevent and contain damage to replace deterrence and defense.

Prevention and damage containment assume more active and even proactive than traditional deterrence, which of course was never designed to deal with the non-state aspects of MADD. This applies to the triterre. It is essential to maintain a certain balance between and among these three main powers. And that brings up another Cold War arms control term.

Arms control was crucial during the Cold War to reduce not only weapons but also the tensions and dangers of war by miscalculation. THE New START Treaty limits the United States and Russia to 1,550 warheads. China is currently increasing its nuclear forces to at least several hundred or more warheads and does not intend to engage in arms control. How will this play out in a number of scenarios, including a semi-alliance between Moscow and Beijing or a breakdown of that relationship?

As the Cold War hardened, massive intellectual effort was devoted to strategic analysis and the formation of Notions for the thermonuclear age. It is not clear that a similar level of intellectual resources is present today. The trend seems to be a linear progression using these dated terms and concepts.

Given the intense politicization and divisions in America today, the question is whether “objective” analyzes are possible. Furthermore, when was the last time that an administration significantly changed its national security policy and planning? Since the Obama administration’s national security and defense strategies (NSS and NDS), the Trump and Biden White Houses followed suit. THE the goals are similar contain and deter, and if war breaks out, deter or prevail over five potential adversaries overcome by China and Russia.

Will this thinking change? The answer is probably no. And that will not necessarily ensure an adequate future common defense.

Harlan Ullman, Ph.D. is a senior adviser to the Atlantic Council in Washington, DC and the principal author of “shock and awe.” His twelfth book, “The Fifth Horseman and the New MAD: How Massive Attacks of Disruption Became the Looming Existential Danger to a Divided Nation and the World at Large”, is available on Amazon. He can be reached on Twitter @harlankullman.