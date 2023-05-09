A change in Turkish leadership may not mean the end of ties with Russia

Editor’s note: A version of this story appears in CNN Meanwhile, in the Middle East newsletter, a three times weekly look at the region’s biggest stories. register here.



Abu Dhabi, UAE

CNN

—



At the height of the election campaign and just three weeks before the opening of the polls, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Russian President Vladimir Putin inaugurated the turkeys first nuclear power plant in a virtual ceremony, in a move that further tied the two Black Sea neighbors together.

Last month’s event saw the inaugural delivery of nuclear fuel to the Akkuyu plant in Mersin province, which is the first in the world be built, owned and operated by a single company which is the Russian atomic energy company Rosatom.

With this, Turkey extended its energy dependence on Moscow at a time when its North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) allies were reducing those ties to deprive Russia of leverage against them. It anchored Moscow’s long-term presence in Turkey just as Erdogan was poised to head into an election that some polls predict could oust him from power.

The strengthening ties between Erdogan and Putin have caused concern in the West, with some watching the upcoming elections in anticipation of Erdogan’s possible exit.

The Turkish strongman knows it. When US Ambassador to Ankara Jeff Flake visited Erdogan’s main electoral rival, Kemal Kilicdaroglu, in March, Erdogan lashed out at him, calling the visit by US diplomats disgraceful and warning that Turkey must teach the United States a lesson in this election. .

Polls suggest a close race between Erdogan and Kilicdaroglu, with the May 14 election likely to go into a runoff if no candidate wins a majority vote.

But analysts said even if Erdogan is ousted in the polls, a foreign policy turnaround for Turkey is not a given. While personalities close to the opposition have indicated that if successful, it would reorient Turkey towards the West, others say that fundamental foreign policy issues are likely to remain unchanged.

Over the past two decades, Erdogans Turkey has repositioned itself from a staunchly secular and Western-oriented nation to a more conservative and religious one. A member of NATO which has the second largest army in the alliance, it has strengthened its ties with Russia and, in 2019 even bought weapons of her in defiance of the United States. Erdogan has raised eyebrows in the West by continuing to maintain close ties with Russia as it continues its attack on Ukraine, and has caused a headache for NATO expansion plans by stalling the accession of Finland and Sweden.

Turkey has, however, also been useful to its Western allies under Erdogan. Last year, Ankara assisted in mediation a landmark grain export deal between Ukraine and Russia, and even provided Ukraine with drones that played a role in countering Russian attacks.

I think there are areas where we will see a sea change if the opposition wins, and many of our European colleagues and diplomats in Ankara ask to what extent Turkey will return to its Western allies, said Onur Isci, assistant professor of international relations. at Bilkent University in Ankara, noting that if the opposition wins, the first thing it will do is make up with the West.

But even if relations with the West are restored, there will be limits to Turkey’s return to the West, he said, given the deep intertwining of the Turkish and Russian economies, especially in terms of ‘energy.

Much of Erdogan’s foreign policy has been driven by economic considerations, said Isci. And this should continue in the next government.

Turkey is a key trading partner for Russia, as well as a hub for thousands of Russians who fled after Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, pouring money into real estate and other sectors.

Trade between the two countries is on the rise and last month Putin said Russia wants to deepen economic ties with Ankara, noting that bilateral trade will exceed $62 billion in 2022, according to Russian news agency TASS. This makes Russia one of Turkey’s main trading partners.

The European Union as a bloc, however, remains Turkey’s biggest trading partner, with bilateral trade reaching around $219 billion, according to the European Commission. Meanwhile, trade with the United States was about $33.8 billion in 2022, according to the US Census Bureau.

Russia’s geographical proximity to Turkey, as well as its economic interests in Ankara, will likely mean that a leader different from Erdogan will maintain good relations with Russia, while anchoring Turkey firmly in its Western democratic alliances, Murat Somer , professor of political science at Koc University in Istanbul, told CNN.

In terms of the country’s prospects, it will be very oriented towards the democratic West, Somer said, noting that this would not mean the complete end of disagreements with Western countries.

After several delays, Turkey this year allowed Finland to finally join NATO, but it continues to obstruct Sweden’s membership, claiming it harbors Kurdish terrorist organizations, referring to the Workers’ Party of Kurdistan (PKK), which is designated as a terrorist. group by Turkey, the United States and the EU.

Sweden’s membership issues can, however, be resolved with or without Erdogan.

It is highly likely that no matter who wins the election, Ankara will ratify Sweden’s membership later in 2023, after Sweden’s new anti-terror legislation comes into force, Turkish director Nigar Goksel told CNN. of the International Crisis Group.

opposition wanted to note that constructive measures to eliminate Turkey’s security problems are essential if Swedish membership is to be approved.

But while relations with the EU could improve if the opposition prevails, the road could be longer and more difficult with the United States, experts say.

When we mention Turkey’s relations with the West, we sometimes take both ends of the Atlantic (as one), Isci said. Relations between Turkey and the United States have been at an impasse and have deteriorated for a very long time.

Whether Erdogan or the opposition wins, he said, Turkey will try to untangle its relationship with the United States and the EU, given Ankara’s dependence on its European trading partners.

Additional reporting by CNN Elizabeth Wells