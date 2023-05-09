Trump’s rape trial heads to the jury. Here are the questions the jurors will weigh.





Is Carroll credible?

Carrolls’ attorneys made their clients a three-day appearance on the witness stand central to their case, and during closing arguments, his attorney Roberta Kaplan said his clients’ testimony was credible, consistent and powerful. Kaplan told the jury that every aspect of what she said was supported or corroborated by other evidence, including not only the alleged incident at Bergdorf Goodman, but also Carrolls’ account that she told him about it. two friends at the same time.

Kaplan highlighted the testimony of these two friends, saying the details of their testimony ring true. One of the friends, Lisa Birnbach, testified that when Carroll called her and told her of the attack, Birnbach was busy giving dinner to her two young children and went to another room to avoid uttering a rape in front of them. The fact that she left the kitchen, by the way, is a very telling detail, Kaplan said. This is the kind of detail that we do not invent.

Another member of Carrolls’ defense team, Mike Ferrara, argued that some of the holes in Carrolls’ account, primarily the fact that she does not remember the specific date the alleged rape took place product, actually enhance its credibility. If she was fabricating the story, Ferrara said, she would have named a date to avoid criticism of her failure to do so.

Trump attorney Joe Tacopina, however, made those holes the centerpiece of his defense of the former president, saying the jury shouldn’t find someone unable to remember the date of his alleged rape as trustworthy witness. He captured from her testimony that she now remembers the alleged attack taking place on a Thursday. Now she claims she didn’t say the day of the week because she wasn’t 100% sure, he said. She tailored her testimony right in front of you, right in front of you.

We know fact from fiction, he told the jury.

Pointing out repeatedly that Carroll never went to the police to report the alleged rape, Tacopina suggested to the jury it was because the case would never go through a police investigation in a million years.

Is the Access Hollywood tape an admission of sexual assault or a speech in the locker room?

Carrolls’ attorneys showed, referenced, or described portions of this tape at least five times during their closing arguments. Kaplan argued that Trump’s infamous comment captured on a hot mic is a roadmap he used to repeatedly commit sexual assaults. The tape dates from 2005 and resurfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign.

I just start kissing them, he says on the tape, referring to attractive women. It’s like a magnet. Just kiss. I don’t even wait.

When you’re a star, they let you. You can do anything, he says on the recording, adding: Grab ’em by the pussy. You can do anything.

What is Donald Trump doing here? Telling you in his own words how he treats women, Kaplan told the jury. It’s his modus operandi, MO Or as Ferrara said: It was a confession.

The evidence in that case overwhelmingly established that Trump followed the same playbook when he assaulted Carroll, Kaplan said. He grabbed her, using his words, by the pussy.

Kaplan also captured Trump’s response to the Access Hollywood taping in portions of a videotaped deposition that were played for the jury, in particular his response to whether he stood by the statement. that a star could grab them by the pussy.

Trump said: Well, I guess if you look over the last million years that has been mostly true, not always true, but mostly true, unfortunately or fortunately.

Fortunately, who would qualify the act as sexual assault? Kaplan asked. I know who, she said. Someone who thinks it’s a good thing that stars can grab women by the pussy. He thinks stars like him can get away with it.

Tacopina dismissed the significance of the tape, describing it as his client spoke in the locker room.

That’s rude, that’s rude, Tacopina said. I’d knock out my boy’s teeth if he talked like that, honestly, he added. But that doesn’t make Mrs. Carroll’s incredible story believable.

Tacopina also said that unlike Kaplans’ claim that the tape captures Trump discussing sexual assault, it instead shows Trump talking about women letting you do something.

Two things can be true at the same time: You may think Donald Trump is a rude, crass person and the story makes no sense, he said, referring to Carroll’s claim. Both things can be true.

Do Trump’s other accusers prove a pattern, or are they unrelated?

Kaplan told the jury that the accounts of two other women, Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who testified that Trump sexually assaulted them demonstrate that Trump’s actions are part of a pattern of sexual assault.

Three different women, decades apart, but one role model, Kaplan said. She posted a board with photographs of Leeds, Stoynoff and Carroll alongside columns headed Semi-Public Place, Suddenly Grab and Not My Type, along with check marks. Trump suggested that the three women are not the kind he would typically be attracted to.

Tacopina, however, said of the two women: It has nothing to do with whether you should believe the incredible story of E. John Carroll.

He questioned Leeds’ story, saying it was not credible that, as she claimed, a Trump stranger assaulted her on a plane while another passenger sat and watched it happen. .

Moreover, Tacopina said of Leeds and Stoynoff, they have no legal right for you, the jury, to decide.

How should Trump’s decision not to attend the trial reflect on him?

Carrolls’ attorneys seized on Trump’s decision not to attend the trial, testify or present a defense.

Trump, Kaplan said, didn’t offer anyone to back up a single thing he said.

You’ve only seen it on video, she added. He didn’t even bother to show up here in person.

Ferrara went further. Trump, he said, did not enter the courtroom, did not take the witness stand, and you should conclude that is because he did. He raped Mrs. Carroll, and he wouldn’t answer questions about it.

Tacopina used what he described as Carroll’s quirks regarding the date of the alleged incident to help explain why Trump offered no witnesses. Who are we going to call, someone who wasn’t at Bergdorf Goodman on an unknown date? Tacopina asked.

What could I have asked Donald Trump? He continued. Where were you on an unknown date 27 or 28 years ago?

Tacopina also told the jury that Carroll could have called his client as a witness, but chose not to. Instead, what they want is for you to hate it enough to ignore the facts, he said.

