‘We want Karnataka to be number one…’: Prime Minister Modi’s video message ahead of assembly elections in the state





Image source: TWITTER/BJP4INDIA Prime Minister Modi’s Video Message Ahead of Karnataka Assembly Elections Karnataka Elections 2023: As the state’s high octane campaign draws to a close, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has given assurance to the people of Karnataka, saying he views their dreams as his own. On Tuesday, Prime Minister Modi released a video message in which he said, “Every Kannadiga’s dream is my own dream. Your resolution is my resolution. The video was posted on the official Twitter account of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP ). “India is the fifth largest economy in the world. We must quickly ensure that the Indian economy ranks among the top three in the world. This is only possible when Karnataka’s economy is growing at a rapid pace. “, Prime Minister Modi said, emphasizing Karnataka’s important role in the country’s economy. WATCH THE VIDEO HERE: Hailing the 3.5-year tenure of the dual-powered government of Karnataka, Prime Minister Modi said, “The decisive, focused and forward-thinking approach of the BJP government is contributing significantly to the economy of Karnataka.” “Even during covid, under the leadership of Karnataka BJP, foreign investment of 90,000 crore has been witnessed every year. However, under previous governments, Karnataka has seen an annual foreign investment of about 30,000 crore. is the BJP’s commitment to the youth of Karnataka,” the Prime Minister added. Reiterating the party’s commitment to the development of the state, Prime Minister Modi said, “The BJP government will work with utmost loyalty to improve infrastructure in cities, advance the transport system, improve the quality life in villages and towns and ensure that new opportunities are created for women and young people.” ALSO READ: EC calls on Congress chief to clarify Sonia Gandhi’s remark on ‘Karnataka sovereignty’ BJP wants to make Karnataka number one state: PM Modi “We want Karnataka to be number one in investment, industry and innovation. We want Karnataka to be number one in education, employment and entrepreneurship. BJP is also trying to make Karnataka number one in agriculture. Karnataka’s heritage and cultural skill have been revered,” he added. “For making Karnataka number one, I ask you all to vote as responsible citizens on May 10,” Prime Minister Modi added. With the stakes high in this election, the main contending political parties – the BJP, Congress and JD(S) – and their candidates have made a strong case as they seek to bolster their prospects in the roundups. In the intensity of the campaign, there have been instances of leaders crossing the line of public discourse and engaging in personal attacks and abuse against each other. days. While the ruling BJP, straddling the Modi juggernaut, wants to break the 38-year bad spell and retain its southern citadel, Congress wants to wrest power to give the party the breathing room and momentum it needs. much needed to position itself as the main opposition player in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. ALSO READ: Karnataka Opinion Poll: Congress May Emerge From Single Bigger Party, But Might Not Reach Majority Karnataka Assembly Elections 2023 It is worth mentioning here that the state will have a single phase of voting on May 10, while the results will be announced on May 13. Notably, the term of the Karnataka Assembly, which has 224 members, will end on May 24. Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has said that more than 9.17 lakh new voters will participate in the upcoming elections in Karnataka. (With ANI entries)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.indiatvnews.com/elections/news/pm-modi-s-video-message-ahead-of-karnataka-assembly-elections-number-one-state-bjp-2023-05-09-869593 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos