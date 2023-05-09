Jury must decide if writers claim Donald Trump raped her





Nine New Yorkers will decide whether Donald Trump is responsible for the alleged rape of a journalist in a Manhattan department store nearly 30 years ago when jury deliberations begin on Tuesday in a civil case brought against the former US president.

E Jean Carroll, a former advice columnist and TV personality, sued last year after a New York law allowed claims previously barred by the statute of limitations for a limited period.

The 79-year-old alleged that Trump sexually assaulted her in the locker room of Bergdorf Goodmans flagship store on Fifth Avenue and then defamed her after speaking out about it publicly in 2019.

Donald Trump has a modus operandi, Carrolls’ attorney Roberta Kaplan told jurors during his closing argument on Monday. During the two-week trial, she and the rest of Carrolls’ legal team tried to show similarities between the accounts of women who accused the former president of rape, such as flirting in a semi-public place followed of a sudden lunge.

What happened to E Jean Carroll fits that pattern, Kaplan added, repeatedly referring to the Access Hollywood tape that first surfaced during the 2016 presidential campaign, in which Trump bragged about having seized women’s genitals. The tape was played to the jury several times during the trial.

Trump did not attend the trial and refused to testify in his own defense. A lawyer for the former president, Joe Tacopina, said Carroll’s claim was an incredible work of fiction.

You may think that Donald Trump is a rude, rude person, and that [Carrolls] the story makes no sense, he told the jury. He maintained that Carroll did not go to the police to report the assault because they would have investigated and found holes in his story.

Tacopina previously reduced Carroll to tears on the witness stand after questioning her about why she didn’t scream during the alleged attack. Carroll said she reacted that way because it was surprising to me that in 2023 a woman would be asked [the question].

Last Thursday, Judge Lewis Kaplan gave the defense a final chance to decide whether the former president would testify, after Trump told reporters at a golf course in Ireland that he was returning to New York to confront Carroll. Trump’s lawyers declined the offer, and the defense rested without calling any of its own witnesses.

In a sworn deposition taken earlier this year, Trump said he did not know Carroll and called his accusations a hoax. He added that the reporter was not his type, which Kaplan noted as a response Trump also gave to rape allegations made by Jessica Leeds and Natasha Stoynoff, who both testified at the trial.

After being instructed by the judge on Tuesday morning, a jury of six men and three women will decide whether to award Carroll damages, and if so, how much. The verdict must be unanimous, and Trump cannot face jail time as a result.

Separately on Monday, a New York judge barred Trump from speaking publicly about new evidence gathered in the criminal case brought against him by the Manhattan District Attorney.

Judge Juan Merchan imposed the restriction after prosecutors raised concerns that Trump was sharing private evidence from potential witnesses, including former Trump attorney Michael Cohen and porn star Stormy Daniels, to whom the former president allegedly paid money to cover up an affair.

Trump has launched a third campaign for the White House and is a frontrunner in the polls among current and potential Republican challengers for the party nomination.

Merchan said last week that he is going out of his way…to make sure [Trump] has every possible chance to advance his candidacy, and said the order would not prevent the former president from [speaking] forcefully and persuasively on the case.

A lawyer for Trump declined to comment on the order.

