Xi Jinping meets with representatives of overseas Chinese associations

President Xi Jinping, also general secretary of the Communist Party of China (CPC) Central Committee, met with representatives at the 10th Overseas Chinese Association Friendship Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing on Monday. On behalf of the CPC Central Committee and the State Council, Xi warmly welcomed the representatives and extended sincere greetings to overseas Chinese people all over the world.

Wang Huning, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Chairman of the National Committee of the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference, and Cai Qi, Member of the Standing Committee of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Director of the Bureau General of the CPC Central Committee, were present at the meeting.

When Xi, accompanied by others, arrived at the Golden Hall of the Great Hall of the People at 10:30 a.m., warm applause broke out and lasted for a long time. Xi and others waved to all the representatives to greet them, spoke to them cordially and posed with them for photos.

Also present at the meeting was Shi Taifeng, a member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and head of the United Front Work Department of the CPC Central Committee, who addressed the opening ceremony of the conference on Monday morning.

He noted that overseas Chinese possess the unique advantage of connecting China and the international community and serving as an important bridge and link between China and the rest of the world, as well as a vital force in building of a community of destiny for humanity.

He expressed the hope that overseas Chinese could join hands and forge ahead to put into practice the concept of building a community with a shared future for mankind, actively promote world peace and friendship between China and other countries, global development and win-win cooperation, exchanges between China and other countries, and mutual learning between civilizations to write a new chapter on the new journey for the great rejuvenation of the Chinese nation and building a community with a shared future for mankind.

The Overseas Chinese Associations Friendship Conference is an important platform for communication and exchange between major overseas Chinese associations and their major members around the world. Under the theme “Improving communication between China and the world and advancing the building of a community with a shared future for mankind”, this conference brought together nearly 500 prominent members of overseas Chinese associations from over from 130 countries and regions.