Country making progress in realizing PM Modi’s smart policing vision

Prime Minister Narendra Modi shared his vision for policing at the Guwahati conference, setting out the concept of SMART policing – a force that would be strict and responsive, modern and mobile, alert and responsible, reliable and responsive, tech-savvy and trained. The police force is now realizing the benefits of this modernization, ultimately assuring citizens of their safety.

Police forces in every state are updating their technology for the convenience of the general public. The use of high-resolution CCTV cameras with night vision facilities in the union territory of Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana, is an example in this regard. This has led to a massive increase in the number of traffic violators who have been arrested and given E-Challans in 2022, in addition to effectively implementing traffic discipline, that too without human intervention.

The Integrated Command and Control Center (ICCC) had installed 2,000 high resolution CCTV cameras in the Union Territory of Chandigarh to enhance security, control crime, track down criminals and other miscreants and also monitor violators. rules. Due to the use of these E-Challans, challan traffic has jumped 163% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Chandigarh is said to be one of the few cities where traffic police personnel issue challans for “dangerous driving – cycle track/trails”, an area where challans are not seen in most other Indian cities. It is one of the few cities where traffic signs including zebra lines, ‘Speed ​​Limit’, ‘No Parking’, ‘No Overtaking’ and other traffic signs Signage is prominently displayed on various roads, including the main sector dividing roads and the inner sector roads. and disciplined using this new technology.

The number of challans to cross the “Zebra line” has jumped 78% in 2022 compared to the previous year. Now, the change in road behavior is visible because most motorists stop before the “Zebra Crossing”. Apart from using technology to catch offenders, Chandigarh Police also conducts various educational campaigns on proper parking, without using mobile phones while driving, honking etc. in different commercial and residential areas of the city.

The Chandigarh Traffic Police also uses various social media platforms including Twitter and Facebook where citizens post photos of offenders along with the place and time of the offence. Thanks to this initiative of the traffic police, the traffic is now more disciplined and driving is a much safer experience for the citizens.

While huge benefits flow from going digital, the pitfall for law enforcement is the exponential increase in cybercrimes. However, the police have harnessed modern technology to detect and prevent technology-dominated cybercrimes. Due to the growing use of mobile phones, digital payments, the advent of social media and the recently launched 5G technology, cyber crimes have increased exponentially in the country.

Effectively dealing with cyber crimes by law enforcement agencies requires a synergistic effort from various departments such as telecommunications, law, finance, information technology, defense and police. In this regard, technology has come in handy for the police to ensure public safety. Many investigative agencies across the country are now boosting their cybercrime capabilities. For example, the Punjab Police has launched a campaign to hire 3,100 subject matter experts to tackle specialist crimes including cyber crimes, crime data analysts, forensic experts, etc.

Telangana Police has been at the forefront with its former Telangana Cybercrime Coordination Center (T4C). Now, T4C has been formalized into a new dedicated police agency, namely the Telangana State Cyber ​​Security Bureau (TSCSB). The establishment of such institutions dedicated to new-age crime will go a long way in the fight against cybercrime. Modeled after the Kerala Police Cyberdome, Tamil Nadu Police has launched Cyber ​​Arangam in partnership with IIT Madras to develop a cyber threat resilient ecosystem in the state and defend against the growing threat of cyber attacks.

The technology has also helped the police to combat the poaching of animals, especially rare and special species as well as those threatened with extinction. The success of Assam Police in using technology to protect rhinos from poachers has been applauded from all quarters for their exceptionally good work. The rhino – the state animal – is the pride of Assam and holds a special place in the socio-cultural milieu of the state. The rhino has been a major attraction for international poaching syndicates due to the high premium that rhino horn commands in international markets, especially in China, where superstition places it on a high pedestal for its medicinal and aphrodisiac value. . This has led to uninterrupted poaching of rhino in Assam for a long time.

Alarmed by the continued unabated poaching, the Government of Assam has formed a Rhino Anti-Poaching Task Force comprised of Assam Police and Forest officials to crack down on poachers, their international and inter-state networks and their support system to reduce and ultimately end the plague. poaching in Assam. Innovations have been made to existing systems and processes to achieve the vision of “zero rhino poaching” in Kaziranga National Park (KNP). Through the use of modern technology to realize the vision.

Surveillance has become more effective with the incorporation of modern technology. Animal sensors have been installed along National Road 37 to prevent collisions between animals and vehicles on the national road. A thermal sensor detects the movement of animals along the identified animal corridors. Optical cameras have installed recordings as well as an ANPR (Automatic Number Plate Recognition) system to ensure environmental tax compliance on vehicles violating the speed limit and also to identify vehicles involved in collisions and causing the death of animals on the road. Information about rule violations by vehicles is now received automatically.

In addition, an e-eye surveillance system has been installed inside the KNP connected to a control tower and 24×7 real-time surveillance towers provide automatic weapon camera footage by Rhino poachers that are used as evidence in court. 24×7 drone surveillance is part of the anti-poaching measures. The M-StriPES application is used to ensure regular staff patrols.

The role of forest villagers and the local community is essential in the fight against poaching. The task force is active on social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp and email to engage with citizens and receive complaints and information. Rhino poaching is an organized crime in which international links and, in a few cases, the role of militant groups have also emerged. Recently, some escaped rhino poachers have been apprehended even in the southern states of India, Arunachal Pradesh and Nagaland with the help of cyber analysis.

Prime Minister Modi’s vision for smart policing is the answer to the challenges facing modern policing. Technology is an important part of the vision, as is community policing with a smart face. The progress is visible now and hopefully the Indian police would also become a beacon for other developing countries. (ANI)

