Erdogan accuses the opposition of violence and provocations a few days before the elections





Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Monday (May 8) accused his political opponents of sowing disorder and siding with terrorists. He made the accusations in a fiery speech just days before an election that is about to be close. Turkey’s president appeared to suggest his opponents were behind the clashes that erupted the day before when people threw stones at a key opposition figure in the eastern city of Erzurum. It is a stronghold of the President’s AK Party (AKP). The vote is expected to take place on May 14. According to opinion polls, Erdogan faces the biggest challenge of his career in the upcoming elections. “They (the opposition) are shamelessly trying to defame our cities by making a scene with their own provocations,” Erdogan said, without directly referring to the events in Erzurum. Erdogan was speaking at a rally in the western city of Edirne. “They are looking for a cover for their future defeat in the elections by provoking and insulting people,” he added. Erdogan’s words are seen as an attempt to boost his appeal to conservative and nationalist voters. On Sunday, protesters threw stones at Ekrem Imamoglu, mayor of Istanbul. Imamoglu is a member of the main opposition Republican People’s Party (CHP). Imamoglu will be vice-president if Kemal Kilicdaroglu, of the opposition, wins the presidential election. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu appeared to toe Erdogan’s line and blamed the opposition for the violence in Erzurum. He claimed the Istanbul mayor’s wife provoked the crowd by making a “V” sign at another rally last week. Soylu said the gesture was referring to the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) which is banned in Turkey. “The people of Erzurum are very sensitive to nationalism. If you go to these towns and provoke them on their sensitivities, then God forbid,” Soylu said during a live broadcast on Sunday evening. (With agency contributions) You can now write for wionews.com and be part of the community. Share your stories and opinions with us here.

